Left With Only RM2 In Wallet – Netizens Share Gritty Moments Facing Financial Hardship

Every individual’s life journey is marked by diverse experiences, with ups and downs along the way.

Achieving one’s dreams often involves overcoming various constraints and challenges. As we witness on social media, accomplishments are not easily attained.

Therefore, it’s essential not to rush to judgment, for the efforts exerted by individuals to reach their current level of success are known only to them.

Man Unwittingly Scammed of RM30,000 During Ramadan

One user on X (Twitter @NikShariff) shared a harrowing experience of becoming a scam victim to the tune of RM30,200 around seven to eight years ago.

Sharif recounted the ordeal of falling prey to a scam while selling confiscated customs phones.

Netizens Share Painful Life Experiences

Responses from fellow netizens on the same post reveal that many have shared painful experiences from their own lives.

One user, Aliya, shared her story of being pregnant and subsequently losing her job as a kindergarten teacher in 2019. Insufficient savings have led her and her child to struggle for basic necessities.

Source: X (Twitter @NikShariff)

Another individual named Basir recounted challenging moments in 2017. Basir decided to quit his existing job due to envy harbored by a colleague.

After securing a new job in quality control (QC), he was unexpectedly laid off by the company.

After months of job hunting, Basir found himself in a downward financial spiral, with his savings depleting as he attended interviews.

He reached a point where he had only RM2 left in his wallet, and his bank account was empty.

“I can’t forget that at some point; I had only 2 ringgit in my wallet; my account was completely empty,” he said.

Facing numerous obstacles, Basir even resorted to selling old coins to sustain his life.

“The worst part was being able to afford only hot water mixed with sugar to curb hunger for a week,” Basir revealed.

However, his luck began to change when a university acquaintance helped him start a one-ringgit fried chicken business, leading to his eventual employment.

Writer’s Experience of Losing Parental Figures at Age 22

Like everyone else, I haven’t been able to escape life’s trials and tribulations.

Among the many challenges faced, the end of 2021 brought an especially poignant period due to the loss of my beloved guardian.

To those navigating through life’s struggles, please do not lose heart. Endeavor to the best of your abilities, and know that many have faced and triumphed over similar tribulations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.