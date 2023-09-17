Thai Odyssey’s Newest Outlet Invites Further Relaxation With Modern Minimalist Design [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are you looking for a new massage experience? Thai Odyssey, Malaysia’s largest and award-winning Thai massage and spa chain, has opened its 43rd and newest outlet in Datum Jelatek Shopping Centre.

It’s the 10th outlet in Kuala Lumpur and the first of over 40 outlets nationwide to feature a modern interpretation of Thai traditional wellness concepts in a contemporary spa environment.

Thai Odyssey’s new outlet at Datum Jelatek Shopping Centre. Image: Thai Odyssey

How my experience went

The first noticeable feature upon arrival is the modern décor aesthetic, which gives it a different, relaxing vibe from the other Thai Odyssey branches.

The laid-back space maintains a minimalistic approach with rich copper brown walls with a hint of beige, earth-tone, and rattan furnishings to complete the cosy lounge.

After a friendly greeting, the staff guided me through their list of massage services and explained what each service entails. Since I was there for an aromatherapy massage, I got to sniff the range of essential massage oils before choosing the one I preferred.

Foot wash lounge leading to the massage rooms. Image: Thai Odyssey

The session starts with a foot bath before being led to the massage room. The masseuse will knead all the tightness in your muscles away during the session. For those who like a harder “press” to work on those stiffer muscles, you just need to inform the masseuse.

Before you know it, it’s already times up. My body feels lighter with all the tight knots kneaded away during the session.

To commemorate the opening of this outlet, first-time customers are entitled to a 20% discount on any a la carte treatment, only for a one-time redemption. The first trial price is only available until 30 September 2023.

Thai Odyssey packages are also available for Single, Couple, and Family. In addition, customers can shop for spa products such as aroma bath gel, conditioning shampoo, hand soap, shower salt scrub, original balm and massage oils in-store.

Getting there

Datum Jelatek Shopping Centre has direct access to Jelatek LRT station, perfect for those who don’t feel like driving that day.

Thai Odyssey Datum Jelatek

Address: L1-07A, First Floor, Datum Jelatek Shopping Centre, Jalan Enggang, 54200 Kuala Lumpur.

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily.

For reservation, please call 603-4265 3377.

