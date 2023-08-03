Malaysia’s Education System Is Getting A RM70.5 Billion Uplift

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The father of our nation, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra al-Haj, once said that among the biggest lessons he learnt in school was how to be confident, to stand on equal footing with others, and how to follow, as well as, lead others with dignity.

How to take punches and how to deliver them too. Tunku Abdul Rahman.

This is a rather poetic way of saying that the education system plays a critical role in empowering society with the knowledge, skills and attitude to take on the world and its many challenges.

Having this wisdom in mind, education remains a vital aspect and a fundamental principle of the unified MADANI Government.

With the aim of creating a prosperous, harmonious and inclusive society for all, the administration allocated RM70.5 billion under Belanjawan 2023 in order to uplift the national education system.

The lion’s share of this allocation—a total of RM55.2 billion to be exact—is made to the Education Ministry (MOE). Meanwhile, the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) received a total of RM15.3 billion in funding.

This reflects the government’s stern commitment towards investing in the bright future of our nation, and ensuring that each and every Malaysian has access to quality education.

The expenditure encompasses various aspects of the education system, from preschool to varsities, along with technical and vocational education and training. But what exactly are we spending on?

MOE allocation

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

RM2.3 billion will be channelled towards creating a safe, comfortable, inclusive and conducive learning environment for the nation’s youth. This will include the process of upgrading school facilities and infrastructure that have fallen out of repair, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as providing disable-friendly facilities for special needs schools and students.

will be channelled towards creating a safe, comfortable, inclusive and conducive learning environment for the nation’s youth. This will include the process of that have fallen out of repair, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as for special needs schools and students. RM560 million will be spent to construct seven new primary and secondary schools in the states of Selangor , Terengganu , Sabah, and Sarawak .

will be spent to in the states of , , and . To provide youths with better nutrition, RM777 million will be funded towards the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) . An additional RM108 million is allocated to the Preschool Food Assistance (BMP) programme. This is expected to benefit some 700,000 pupils and 200,000 preschoolers respectfully.

will be funded towards the . An additional is allocated to the programme. This is expected to benefit some 700,000 pupils and 200,000 preschoolers respectfully. To provide educators with the necessary tools they need to adapt and teach in our modern times, RM38 million will be spent to supply schools and educational institutions with 50,000 laptops .

will be spent to supply schools and educational institutions with . The government will provide tax breaks amounting to RM3,000 to parents or guardians who enrol their children in Child Care Centres (TASKA and TADIKA) registered with the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

MOHE allocation

(Credit: jcomp via Freepik)

RM436 million will be spent to upgrade and maintain the equipment and facilities at public tertiary institutions .

will be spent to and the equipment and facilities at . RM35 million will fund the Malaysian Research and Education Network (MyREN) programme for the improvement of internet connectivity at tertiary institutions accross the nation.

will fund the Malaysian Research and Education Network (MyREN) programme for the at tertiary institutions accross the nation. RM428 million will be allocated towards funding research and development (R&D) activities at tertiary institutions under MOHE and the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI).

will be allocated towards funding (R&D) activities at tertiary institutions under MOHE and the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI). The government will facilitate student internship programmes with multinational corporations (MNCs) and allow students to pay off their scholarship obligations at these companies.

with multinational corporations (MNCs) and allow students to pay off their scholarship obligations at these companies. Discounts of up to 20% will be provided for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loan repayments and allow borrowers with income of less than RM1,800 to defer repayments for up to six months.

Why is this important?

(Credit: lifeforstock via Freepik)

To put it simply, these efforts reflect the government’s priorities and vision for the country’s human capital development. By investing heavily in education, the government hopes to achieve several outcomes, such as;

Improving the quality and accessibility of education for all Malaysians, regardless of their social and economic standing.

Reducing inequality and poverty by providing opportunities and assistance for students from low-income households and disadvantaged groups.

Enhancing the employability and productivity of our workforce by equipping them with relevant knowledge and skills for their future success and the country’s overall prosperity.

Fostering a culture of excellence, innovation and creativity within the community.

Strengthening national unity and social cohesion by promoting diversity, tolerance and mutual respect within society.

How can we benefit from Belanjawan 2023?

Allocations made towards education introduced in Belanjawan 2023 is more than a government expenditure—it is an investment towards the future success of our nation and further allowing the public to enjoy;

A better learning environment in our schools and tertiary education institutions.

Financial aid and support for educational pursuits.

Access to quality programs that suit our individual aspirations and the nation’s interests.

Gain vast new skills and competencies that can enhance our workforce potential, career prospects and earnings.

Allow our talents to contribute to the nation’s progress and well-being

How can we access these benefits?

Belanjawan 2023 puts education at the forefront of our national agenda and recognises the importance of education as a catalyst for social transformation and economic growth.

Click HERE to find out how you can take advantage of these initiatives and explore the many measures that the government has installed to empower the rakyat to realise our full potential as individuals and as a nation.

