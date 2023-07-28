Golden Screen Cinemas Goes Retro For Its Prettiest Outlet In Lalaport

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever wanted to live in the 1960s? Be it to emulate its vibrant fashion sense or live through its entertainment first-hand, did you ever feel the desire to experience the 60s for yourself? Well, thanks to Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), you may just be able to!

From 1 August, cinema-goers will get the opportunity to get a taste of 60s retro cinema vibes at GSC’s latest branch in Lalaport Bukit Bintang City Centre with its first-ever Instagram-worthy cinema.

The 60s-inspired cinema features a pastel pink and baby blue interior with rustic golden brass accents, as well as peach-pink-themed walls around the outlet walkways.

And the sections which are filled with swings, intimate seating corners, and colourful walls are designed just for moviegoers to enjoy before and after watching a movie.

GSC LaLaport BCCC aims to elevate the whole cinematic experience with our key offerings under one roof, including our BIG and 4DX halls, best enjoyed by movie enthusiasts. Koh Mei Lee, GSC Chief Executive

The key USPs screen formats such as the BIG hall and 4DX will be ideal for adventure buffs to embark on a 360 cinematic journey.

In addition, moviegoers can also elevate their cinematic experience with some delicious servings of light bites and milkshakes as GSC LaLaport BBCC will be hosting its second Happy Food cafe branch.

With something for everyone, GSC LaLaport BBCC is home to our second Happy Food Co.cafe in Klang Valley with bites and signature milkshakes which can be enjoyed both in our vibrant cafe setting, or in the comfort of our cinema halls. Koh Mei Lee, GSC Chief Executive

Plus, GSC will also be serving some Barbie and Kenergy. Since its opening is in line with Barbie the movie, moviegoers can get their hands on the exclusive Pink Bandung popcorn. The item has a sweet twist on local flavours.

But wait, there’s more! Fans of Barbie can also drop by the GSC x Barbie Pink Party at the Main Atrium Ground Floor for the ultimate pink experience filled with fun activities, vibrant displays, and of course, adorable merchandise.

