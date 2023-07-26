Don’t Store These 5 Food Items In The Fridge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The refrigerator at home is commonly used to store food items, especially raw ingredients like fish, chicken, vegetables, fruits, and so on. This is because most of us believe that storing food in the refrigerator will make it last longer than leaving it at room temperature.

However, not all food items can be stored in the refrigerator, as it may cause them to spoil and become unusable.

Here are some types of food that you should not put inside your fridge:

Onions

Onions or garlic are essential ingredients used in every dish. People who cook will usually buy them in large quantities as they are frequently used.

(Credit: Pexels)

However, did you know that storing them in the fridge can spoil them faster? The fridge is a coltd and humid environment, it can cause the onions to spoil due to the excess moisture. The proper way is to let onions be stored at room temperature as they require good ventilation.

If you’re a busy person and prefer to prepare ingredients in advance to ease the cooking process, onions can be stored in the refrigerator for only two to three days. Garlic, on the other hand, can last up to two months when stored outside at room temperature.

Tomatoes

We often store tomatoes in the fridge to make them last longer and stay fresh. However, storing tomatoes in the refrigerator can cause them to lose their flavour and texture. It is better to keep them at room temperature.

(Credit: Pexels)

However, if the tomatoes are overly ripe and you want them to last longer, you can place them in the freezer compartment of the refrigerator.

Honey

Do not waste space in your refrigerator as honey is not suitable to be stored there. This can change its texture, making it crystalize faster and turning it into a thick dough-like sludge.

(Credit: Pexels)

Instead, keep it outside at room temperature and make sure it is tightly closed to prevent the entry of contaminants like ants and other insects.

Tropical Fruits

If you are a fan of tropical fruits like pineapples, oranges, mangoes, kiwis, and others, avoid storing them in the fridge.

These fruits can lose their nutrients when refrigerated; they need light and heat to ripen properly.

(Credit: Pexels)

However, if the fruits are too ripe and might get spoiled if left outside for long, you can freeze them for a longer shelf life.

Bread

Some of us may have seen people keeping bread in the fridge, but did you know it can cause the bread to become dry? This is because of a process called retrogradation, where starch turns into crystals and hardens.

(Credit: Pexels)

To get bread that lasts longer and remains delicious to eat, store it in a cool (not in the refrigerator) and dry place.

