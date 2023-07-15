Sunsilk Natural Honey & Passionfruit Will Keep Luscious Locks Hydrated And Refreshed All Day

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Sunsilk has a new Honey and Passionfruit shampoo and conditioner to keep your luscious locks hydrated, fresh and fragrant all day long.

Sunsilk ambassador Erissa Puteri said the latest shampoo is her favourite and reminds everyone to “take your moment to breathe” and achieve good hair days together.

During the launch, Erissa also demonstrated the benefits and effects of the key ingredients in the shampoo on our hair.

Erissa Puteri demonstrates the effects of the key ingredients on hair. Image: Sunsilk Malaysia

The power of honey and passion fruit

Honey, with its emollient and humectant properties, is a natural moisturiser for your hair. Honey helps to smoothen hair follicles, resulting in beautiful and shiny locks.

The humectants in honey also help to retain moisture and provide deep hydration and conditioning for your hair.

In addition, the anti-inflammatory properties of honey are beneficial for sensitive scalps like psoriasis and eczema.

Meanwhile, passionfruit is a rich source of antioxidants such as Vitamin A, C, and B2, and vital nutrients like copper and potassium.

These ingredients work harmoniously to support the growth of healthy and lustrous hair. The passionfruit’s hydrating qualities also help to lock in the hair’s moisture.

Guests holding up Sunsilk Natural Honey & PassionFruit Shampoos and Conditioners. Image: Sunsilk Malaysia

Sunsilk x Tealive collaboration

To celebrate the launch, Sunsilk partnered with Tealive, the No. 1 Lifestyle Tea Brand, to encourage the community to “take their moment to breathe.”

Tealive introduces four drink flavours using the same key ingredients of honey and passion fruit.

The flavours are:

Sparkling Honey Lemon with Aloe Vera

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie with Honey and Passion Fruit Jelly

Honey Oolong Milk Tea with Crystal Pearl

Lychee Smoothie with Honey and Passion Fruit Jelly

Tealive x Sunsilk drinks to refresh yourselves. Image: Sunsilk Malaysia

Get more perks at Watsons

Sunsilk and Tealive also collaborated with Watsons to reward and celebrate everyone’s commitment to self-care.

Sunsilk Natural Honey & Passionfruit is only available only at Watsons.

