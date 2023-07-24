5 Cafes Where You Can Do Your Work At In Klang Valley 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The pandemic has drastically impacted various aspects of our lives. For one, working from home now has become an option for many since the pandemic. But while various benefits derive from that flexibility, some find it to be counterproductive.

In fact, many like myself, find ourselves to be more focused outside the comfort of our homes and offices. Hence, a list of work-friendly cafes would be only appropriate and beneficial.

Given how the Klang Valley especially is home to various notable cafes, it is only natural that we highlight them. At these particular spots, one can not only thrive in their work but also enjoy the company of others while doing so.

So, pack your laptop bags and grab your notebooks as we walk you through some of the cafes in Klang Valley that may just be your next favourite working spot!

1. Hiatri Cafe

A personal favourite of mine, Hiatri Cafe is made for those with an appetite for alluring architecture. Its glossy windows and breathtaking view are indeed enough to send you into a frenzy.

But beyond its aesthetically pleasing surface, Hiatri also offers customers comfort and privacy. Each table, for instance, is equipped with a power plug outlet, adequate working space, and strong wifi.

The two floors are also able to accommodate those who enjoy socialising and value quietness while working. If you do not mind the chatter, the first floor is perfect for you! But if you prefer some space to yourself, the second floor would be a better idea, especially during non-peak hours.

Plus, Hiatri also whips out some of the best Western dishes in town!

Address: Lot C109, Metropolitan Square, Jalan PJU 8/1, Damansara Perdana, 47820 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Operating hours: 11:30 am – 7 pm (weekdays), 11:30 am – 5 pm (Saturday), 9 am – 5 pm (Sunday)

2. Moontree House

Similarly to Hiatri Cafe, stillness is among Moontree House’s many charms. Despite being located at the heart of Kuala Lumpur, Moontree offers customers a quick escape from the city’s noise. Here, customers can truly focus on their thoughts while working.

In addition, there is a sense of home within the walls of the eatery. Its simplistic architectural elements and the eatery’s stillness have a way of making you feel at home. And its mini library also comes in handy if you are in need of inspiration.

However, the only downside to Moontree is that it only serves finger food. So, it is best to have a meal before coming here.

Address: No.6, 1st Floor, Jalan Panggong, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 am – 7 pm (Sunday – Friday), Closed on Tuesday

3. Breathing Space

But if you gravitate towards more lively environments, SS2’s Breathing Space would be more fitting. Contrary to other cafes, Breathing Space thrives on providing customers with a more relaxing bar-like working atmosphere.

As soon as you walk in, for example, you are greeted with moody blues tunes. Apart from that, you can also order alcoholic beverages here. Nonetheless, if you are not in the mood for that, you can opt for their pastries and coffees.

And as it says in its name, Breathing Space definitely sets your mind at peace – thanks to its wide and minimalistic space.

Address: 135A, Jalan SS 2/6, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 9: 30 am – 10:30 pm (Sunday – Friday), Closed on Thursday

4. Tujoh Cafe

Located along the inner residential area of section 17 PJ, Tujoh Cafe is among the first modern cafes to pop up in the area. In fact, its neighbours are still mostly traditional kopitiams, which adds to Tujoh’s appeal among local residents.

Having said that, there is an element of excitement to Tujoh. Although delicious pastries and classical cafe offerings are served here, Tujoh elevates its menu by also serving traditional delicacies from time to time.

Be it their Tarot cake or Ayam Penyet, Tujoh never fails to keep its customers guessing! And of course, its vibrant environment makes it ideal for studying and working too.

Address: 617, Jalan 17/10, Section 17, 46400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 11 am – 10 pm (Sunday – Thursday) and 11 am – 12 am (Friday & Saturday)

5. Baiwago Plus Cafe

Last on our list is Puchong’s Baiwago Plus Cafe. Since its inception in 2016, Baiwago Cafe has been known for its bakery savouries. From its freshly baked buns to its adorable mousse cakes, the bakery is a haven for pastry lovers.

Its yeasty aroma, nonetheless, will not be your only temptation to stay. Baiwago Cafe also provides a soothing ambiance for its customers through its relaxing music and comfortable furniture. Its window view also hauls up its cozy atmosphere.

The best part? Baiwago Cafe opens till 2 am in the morning! The wifi’s situation, though, can be tricky as it is not always stable.

Address: No.43, Jalan Kenari 17c, Bandar Puchong Jaya, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: 6 am – 2 am (Sunday – Saturday)

