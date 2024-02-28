“We Want To Go To Malaysia” – Students In Japan Excited After Making Pisang Goreng

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video on TikTok showing a group of schoolkids in Japan is putting smiles on the faces of Malaysian viewers.

“We want to go to Malaysia,” said the kids in the video.

So what’s the story?

A Malaysian known as Dr Yuzairi is currently in Japan working as a Coordinator for International Relations (CIR) at Hioky City in Kagoshima.

Based on our search, the position is under the Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme.

Sharing his experiences on TikTok under @tinggai.kat.jepun, he shared that he applied for the job through the Japanese Embassy. He also informed someone who asked that he used to study in Japan and is able to converse in the Japanese language.

In this video, he is seen teaching students of a primary school in Hioki City how to cook the classic Malaysian snack, the pisang goreng (banana fritters).

The students entered the class wearing aprons and hats and greeted the teacher good morning in Bahasa Melayu.

Once the class started, the teacher taught them how to prepare the snack starting from measuring the flour to frying the bananas.

The dish was prepared using chopsticks which symbolised the fusion of the cultures between Malaysia and Japan.

Later the children added sprinkles and cheese to the snack before tasting, probably for the first time in their lives.

Towards the end of the video, the children said that the snack was delicious.

They also exclaimed happily that they wanted to go to Malaysia in the Japanese language.

“Looking at Japanese kids, it appears that they enjoy Malaysian snacks, they like banana fritters. We will hold more programmes to introduce Malaysian culture,” he said in the video.

