[Watch] Malaysians Marvel At The Stunning Rainbow End At Bentong

Drivers and passengers travelling along the highway near Bentong, Pahang, were lucky to witness a stunning rainbow recently.

The bright rainbow in TikTok user Rosliana’s (@roslianaazman) video must be the crispest and most vivid rainbow ever to be seen with the naked eye.

Some drivers pulled over to the side of the road to marvel at nature’s beauty before it disappeared.

It was also a rare sight because most of us don’t usually get to see the rainbow’s start or end. Maybe a lucky fella found a pot of gold that day!

Rosliana posted the video on her TikTok two days ago, but people staying in Bentong reported seeing the large rainbow in the evening during the past few days.

Tadi otw balik tengah letih letih naik motor, pastu ternampak pelangi ni. Terus rasa segar sebab cantik gila. Memang berhenti lama sikit lepas tol bentong tu. pic.twitter.com/CZbR4JaZZD — jai (@keajaian) February 25, 2024

The sight excited netizens as well

Netizens marvelled at the sight and shared the times they spotted a rainbow or a double rainbow.

The video also prompted a netizen to recall the formula used to memorise the colour sequence of a rainbow.

The comment led a few others to share variations of the formula they learned in school as well.

