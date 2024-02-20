Actress Sarimah Ibrahim Shares Big News – Signs With London Agent Fiona Cross

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local actress, singer and television host Sarimah Ibrahim took to Twitter last night to share a big step forward in her career. The news was shared on her 46th birthday which is 19 February.

“I am now represented internationally by London-based agency Fiona Cross UK Management,” she posted.

I have been so excited to share this news with all of you….😱



I am now represented Internationally by London based Agency @FionaCrossUK Management ! 🌎🇬🇧



I can't wait to see what comes next as an actor and i am really grateful and so so happy to be signed with Fiona Cross… pic.twitter.com/qPc3xnnxfu — Sarimah Ibrahim (@sarimahi) February 19, 2024

Sarimah, most recently seen in the television series Jack Yusof said she can’t wait to see what comes next for her as an actor.

She also expressed her gratitude to be signed with Fiona Cross.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Ibrahim’s career trajectory, another step in propelling her towards global recognition and acclaim,” said the release on her signing.

Fiona Cross Management said they were thrilled to welcome Sarimah to their esteemed roster of international actors and actresses.

I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with Fiona Cross Management. Their unparalleled expertise and global reach align perfectly with my aspirations, and I’m confident that together, we will achieve remarkable success. Sarimah Ibrahim

The partnership underscores Sarimah’s dedication to broadening her horizons and seizing new opportunities on a global scale.

We are delighted to welcome Sarimah to our esteemed team of talent. Her exceptional skill, dedication, and universal appeal make her a truly inspiring addition to our agency. We are committed to supporting Sarimah’s artistic vision and propelling her career to even greater heights. Fiona Cross, founder and director of Fiona Cross Management

Established in 2017, Fiona Cross Management is a boutique talent agency based in London, specialising in commercial, theatre, musical theatre, film, and television representation.

Who is Sarimah Ibrahim?

Of Irish and Malaysian descent, Sarimah burst onto the scene in the 90s as an advertisement talent.

The 46-year-old later had roles in films such as Puteri Impian 2, Janji Diana, Gerak Khas 3 dan MX3.

In Astro’s Jack Yusof starring Datuk Rosyam Nor, Sarimah plays herself as a television host.

She was also a host with the Disney Channel back in the 90s, and previously hosted Anugerah Industri Muzik (AIM) and Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL).

As a singer, she has one album called Sarimah released in 2001.

She also had her own television show called “The Sarimah Show” on TV3 several years ago.

