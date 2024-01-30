[Watch] Shocking Discovery As Gate Collapse In Johor Residential Area Unearths Garbage Instead Of Bricks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Safe to say everyone dreams of owning a house. Some work hard to save money so they can finally land their dream home.

However, a dream house can also turn into a nightmare.

Such an incident allegedly happened to a new homeowner in Taman Puteri Mas, Kluang, Johor, shared on Facebook by Razali Jamari, a neighbour.

The concrete gate pillar of the front gate broke and the whole gate collapsed. The shocking part was that the pillar was hollow and filled with rubbish.

“To developers all over Malaysia, if you want to make more profit, don’t do it like this,” Razali remarked.

In the comment section, Razali said the developer has promised to take responsibility for the issue and also promised to inspect every pillar of the houses in the residential area.

He further informed that the owner of the unfortunate house had only been staying there for a month before the gate pillar snapped in two.

Razali’s sharing also went viral on Twitter with many expressing shock over what happened.

Kepada pemaju seluruh Malaysia,kalau nak untung lebih janganlah buat spt ini.Niaya pembeli. Tuan rumah nyaris dihempap pagar tu. Tiang pagar di isi sampah sarap je! Ya ni di Kluang, Johor. Taman Putrimas. pic.twitter.com/i0ZKqrvWne — MaSID Mount ฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎ (@sidchan) January 29, 2024

rumah mahal mahal tapi kualiti reban ayam. eh reban pun lagi baik la. celaka punya developer naya orang macam ni. neraka paling atas la tempat hang — luqman (@karlbarats) January 29, 2024

Buat loan berpuluh tahun untuk bayar quality macam ni — KleekOutdoor (@Tobiaqguy) January 29, 2024

Twitter user Hafizi Izzudin said that the residential area is new and claimed he had been dealing with loan matters for some buyers.

He said that he did not expect the structure to be that bad and claimed that the cheapest house in the residential area is RM225,000 with a monthly repayment of about RM1,300.

Ni taman baru ni



Sebab saya banyak uruskan loan untuk projek taman putrimas ni



Tak sangka structurenya



Kesian kat buyer lah



Bukan murah



Paling murah 225,000



Sebulan nak 1,300 — Hafifi Izzuddin (@izsmin) January 29, 2024

Home Imperfections

Housebuyers should be aware of their rights regarding building quality.

Do you know about the 24-month Defect Liability Period (DLP)?

According to iProperty, the sales and purchase agreement (SPA) specifies a predetermined “Defect Liability Period” during which the developer has 24 calendar months from the date of handover of unoccupied possession to rectify and make good any flaws, shrinkage, or other issues that become evident.

