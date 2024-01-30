8YO Sarawakian Dancer To Represent Malaysia This June 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Eight-year-old Dion Das Louis has been selected to represent Malaysia in the upcoming World Championships of Performing Arts 2024 in the United States.

Dion, who is from Sarawak, earned the honour after winning the Junior Dance category at the Grand Final of the Malaysian Championship of Performing Arts 2024 (MCOPA).

He had won the judges over with a breathtaking performance, performing a contemporary Ngajat dance-themed ‘The Little Bornean Birdie’ inspired by hornbills and sparrows.

Dion not only walked away with a gold medal and a RM3,000 scholarship, but he also scored the chance to represent Malaysia in Long Beach, California this June.

But while this is indeed impressive, this does not come as a surprise for Dion’s family as he has been on a winning streak.

Last January, he also took home a gold medal after emerging as the champion of MCOPA’s junior dance category.

More about the competition

The competition is held annually for the purpose of highlighting Malaysia’s unique art and culture to international audiences.

MATME Management, who is the show’s organiser, seeks out contestants for the talent competition.

From musicians to aspiring fashion models, local Malaysians are given the opportunity to compete at MCOPA for a chance to live out their dreams.

World Championships of Performing Arts

The selected winners are then intensively trained to represent Malaysia at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in the United States.

Since 2005, MCOPA’s participants have successfully won various titles at WCOPA, taking home Gold Medals and the show’s renowned Grand Champion of the World Award.

With Dion on board this year, it is a high chance that Malaysia might win big again.

WCOPA will take place this year in Long Beach, California from 28 June to 6 July.

