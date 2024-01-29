Are You As Smart As The Kids Today? Workbook Questions Had Adults And Kids Scratching Their Heads

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A workbook exercise for young children has puzzled many adults online. Clinical psychologist Prof Dr Siti Raudzah Ghazali (@sitiraudzah) shared on Twitter a picture of the workbook page with the instruction to count the number of animal legs in the pictures. No, it’s not a Singapore Maths-type of question.

The instruction seemed straightforward enough until it came to the marking. The images showed three chickens, two cows, a fish, and four cats.

Based on the instructions, the answers should be 6 legs for three chickens, 8 legs for two cows, no legs for the fish, and 16 legs for the cats. The child wrote the answers correctly.

Seriously? Soalan ni tak lengkap cikgu. Kena sebut berapakah jumlah pasang kaki haiwan di bawah, baru betul. Bukan jumlah kaki😌. pic.twitter.com/UNIf9uycn1 — Siti Raudzah Ghazali (@sitiraudzah) January 28, 2024

However, whoever checked the work marked everything wrong with the “correct” answers scribbled next to it.

After much puzzling, netizens realized whoever marked the page misunderstood the question. Netizens realized the adult who marked the page misread the question and thought it was to count the number of animals in each grid.

Next, Siti uploaded a picture showing another question that dumbfounded netizens as well. In the second question, the children had to guess which character is Liza based on her food preferences.

The question stated that Liza loved eating meat and not vegetables. Based on this information, the answers were a skinny and old lady, a young and “sparkly” woman, a chubby woman, and a sickly-looking woman.

The correct answer was an illustration of a chubby woman. Netizens weren’t pleased with the question and answer because it implied eating meat makes one fat.

Mengeleng kepala saya dibuatnya. Terkasima. Lama saya tengok soalan ini. Inikah KBAT? pic.twitter.com/4IOWLFA8Yr — Siti Raudzah Ghazali (@sitiraudzah) January 28, 2024

In addition, it’s hard to say what children were supposed to learn from answering such a question other than learning to judge people by their weight and size.

Despite the ridiculous question, a netizen found the humour in it and said the correct answer is Liza might be suffering from constipation.

Netizens added that people could still gain weight even if they eat vegetables with rice.

It’s not stated which workbook these questions came from. Hopefully, the relevant authorities could review workbooks like these to ensure the quality of education in the nation.

jadi, message Dari soalan Tu adalah kalau makan daging, anda jadi gemuk?



apa punya logic ni? — #solidarititoHCWcontracts (@iskandarzulzak) January 28, 2024

Lah makan nasik setalam ngan sayur pon boleh gemok — 🍉 Public Health is Laif! (@adamapotek) January 28, 2024

Saya pun pening juga. Maksudnya jika terlebih protein kita akan jadi gemuk? — Atikah Akma 🇲🇾💃 (@atikah_ramly) January 28, 2024

Patutnya Liza sembelit😭 — Ranger Hijau (@Habshi_JB) January 28, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.