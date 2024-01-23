If You’re Not Feeling Old Enough, These Malaysian Songs Turn 30 And 40 This Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Think the 90s was just “ten years ago”? It’s not but we understand how it feels like it. If you’re not really feeling your age, get a load of this.

These popular Malaysian songs are turning 30 and 40 years old this year. Feels like it was just yesterday, huh? Well, “yesterday” in this case would be 1984 and 1994.

1984

Sendiri – Jamal Abdillah

40 years ago, Datuk Jamal Abdillah released the album Sendiri under WEA Records. The song Sendiri was composed by Tan Sri Ahmad Nawab with lyrics by Datuk Habsah Hassan.

Never heard of WEA? That was what Warner Music was known as back then – Warner Elektra Atlantic. They became Warner Music in 1991.

Ku Menari Untukmu – Francissca Peter

In an album titled “Komputer Muzik”, Francissca Peter or Fran, had a song called Ku Menari Untukmu. The song was written by Michael Veerapen with lyrics by Fran herself.

Sandarkan Pada Kenangan

The film Azura starring Jamal Abdillah and Datuk Fauziah Ahmad Daud hit local cinemas in 1984. This means not only is the song Sandarkan Pada Kenangan from the movie’s soundtrack is turning 40 this year, so is the movie.

Zack and Azura won hearts back then and the movie remains a local favourite to this day. The film also starred Datuk Syed Sobrie, Maria Arshad, A Galak and the late Raffi Hussain, among others. It was directed by Deddy M Borhan.

Deritamu Deritaku – Cenderawasih

Cenderawasih was a duo made up of sisters Helen and Irene Savari. Their album Sepanjang Perjalanan Ini was released in 1984 under EMI and featured the song Deritamu Deritaku.

Did you know that Helen, 61, is a co-producer of an album that is nominated in the 2023 Grammy Awards? The album is Remembering Bob Freedman under the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category.

Helen left for the United States in 1986 with Irene, 59, to pursue their music education.

Kau Pergi Jua – Adam Ahmad

The late Adam Ahmad was a ballad man. His melodious voice and his talent in writing beautiful songs made him a household name.

Kau Pergi Jua is among his hit songs and was released in 1984 under Nada Omry.

1994

Di Persimpangan Dilema – Nora

Nora’s first studio album Sandiwara came out in 1994, produced by her late husband Johan Nawawi and famed composer the late Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan.

Di Persimpangan Dilema was part of the album composed by Adnan with lyrics by Elina. The album also had Sandiwara composed by Saari Amri and lyrics by Azida NS. Another favourite from the album is Joget Kelantan written by Ahmad Salihin.

Di Persimpangan Dilema was a finalist in the Juara Lagu Muzik Muzik 1995 in the ballad category but it lost out to Aishah’s Cinta Beralih Arah.

Kau Dan Aku – Ning Baizura

Hard to imagine that a Ning Baizura song is now 30 years old considering the singer herself is still looking very much like how she did back then.

Kau Dan Aku was composed by Ross Ariffin and lyrics by Ning herself. The song bagged the best song award for the pop rock category at the Juara Lagu Muzik Muzik 1995. Ning did not perform the song that night though, she was replaced by the group KOOL.

