Malaysia’s Mechamato To Screen In Japan 

Since its release in 2022, Mechamato has proven itself to be a game-changer for the local entertainment industry. For one, the animation film managed to gross over RM36 million during its release in December 2022.

Now, Mechamato has yet again broken another record by being the first animated feature to be screened in Japan.

From this coming Friday (19 January), Japanese viewers will get the privilege to enjoy the animation at over 30 cinemas across the country.

In fact, the movie utilised a cast of famous Japanese voice actors such as Ayumu Murase, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, and Kenjiro Tsuda to resonate with the Japanese audience.

And from the looks of it, the strategy sure seems to be working as Monsta, the movie’s production company received tremendous support for the film at a recent screening in Tokyo.

“We received many pleasing reactions from the audience at the Japanese Premiere. They did not expect Malaysia to produce an internationally acclaimed animation film with a storyline that could ‘glue’ their children to their seats for 116 minutes,” said Monsta Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Abd Razak.

Hence, Nizam feels it is only reasonable to bring this back to Malaysian audiences, offering them a new perspective on the film.

“We are working to bring this Japanese dubbed version to Malaysia because we are confident that Mechamato fans will not want to miss the opportunity to watch this version as well,” added Monsta.

Ongoing TV series

Before the movie’s release, Mechamato was released as an animated series by Animonsta Studios. The series was a part of the BoBoiBoy franchise, taking place before BoBoiBoy and BoBoiBoy Galaxy.

Audiences were quick to resonate with it upon its release on Cartoon Network Asia in 2021. So much so the two-season series inspired the animated film.

What’s more, it was just announced that the franchise would be releasing four new seasons and a second movie in the near future.

