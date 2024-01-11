Folks Behind Pendatang On The Hunt For Next Big Hit!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking to get a headstart as a screenwriter in the local entertainment scene? Well, you are in luck as Kuman Pictures is currently looking to fund and shoot an original screenplay next year.

The studio behind the critically acclaimed Pendatang is holding a screenwriting competition for an original horror/thriller film set in Malaysia.

The competition, which is in collaboration with Red Communications, calls for participants to submit original screenplays written either in Bahasa Melayu or English in the horror/thriller genre, with a preferred length ranging from 70 to 100 pages.

That said, their pieces need not necessarily feature ghosts and killings.

Filmmakers of all ages, nationalities, and levels of experience, are encouraged to participate and submit their work.

“Only one screenplay will be chosen, but there might also be a shortlist. The winner will get RM20,000 and 1% of the film’s income on all platforms,” said the company in the Facebook post.

Upon selection, the company will shoot the film in 2025 and have renowned director Khairi Anwar to direct it.

Among first to implement

Netizens have expressed their excitement and joy over the competition. Many screenwriters, especially aspiring ones, are keen to submit their work, in hopes of becoming the next local promising director.

But while most online users were pleased with the competition, some found the contest’s promised amount of royalties a bit disappointing.

Given the company’s performance, many thought the amount was too little. But the company has stressed that they are the first to award script writers royalties.

According to the company, no other film company in Malaysia provides scriptwriters with royalties after production. As such, they believe the amount is reasonable.

Regardless, those who are interested are encouraged to submit a screenplay by 30 May. They can submit their screenplay and a one-page synopsis to kumanpictures@gmail.com.

Be sure to give it your best as it may very well be the genesis of a remarkable career as a screenwriter. After all, Pendatang came from the contest’s winner in 2019.

