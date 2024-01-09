Minister Behind Central Data System Makes Shocking Revelation: No Longer Uses Instant Messaging

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

“Just WhatsApp, no need to ask on Twitter.”

This was a suggestion given to Ong Kian Ming by a Twitter user when the former asked if he can also get a chance to “roast” Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

Rafizi is also the minister currently in charge of the rollout of the government’s central database hub called PADU.

WhatsApp je, tak perlu tanya di Twitter — Hassanal_Yusoff (@Hassanal_Yusoff) January 9, 2024

Ong however “revealed” why he couldn’t just WhatsApp Rafizi, having to resort to Twitter.

“I can’t, been blocked for quite awhile now, haha..” Ong replied to @Hassanal_Yusoff who made the suggestion.

tak boleh, dah lama kena block, haha… https://t.co/iAnNzedaGU — Ong Kian Ming 🇲🇾 (@imokman) January 9, 2024

The former deputy international trade and industry minister later added that he was not the only one blocked as a few other colleagues including Liew Chin Tong had also allegedly been blocked by Rafizi on WhatsApp.

The whole “revelation” started when Ong replied to Farhan Akmal who had shared the first episode of Rafizi’s podcast project called Yang Bakar Menteri.

In the podcast, Rafizi was “grilled” by Twitter user @nazribiztalk.

“I’m a PH man too, can I get a chance to roast minister @rafiziramli?” Ong asked Farhan on Twitter.

Ong’s reply that he had been blocked on Whatsapp garnered various replies with someone suggesting that he try sending Rafizi an SMS.

Twitter account @StratCommPMX then chimed in saying Rafizi was no longer on WhatsApp.

Fun fact, Rafizi dah lama uninstall WhatsApp. 🤭 https://t.co/ZCLtaIogq3 — StratCommProBono (@StratcommPMX) January 9, 2024

Ong asked if Rafizi still has SMS.

Rafizi himself responded saying he has left instant messaging as it was better for his mental health.

Yes, saya dalam lama go off grid from instant messaging.



Dah uninstall Whatsapp lama dah. Better for mental health IMHO.



Group family pun tak de.



Jangan kecik hati kalau tak berjawab, @anwaribrahim pun tak dpt blue tick kat Whatsapp sbb memang I am not on Whatsapp 🤣 https://t.co/t0VK8HF5q8 — Rafizi Ramli (@rafiziramli) January 9, 2024

