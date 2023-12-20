Director James Wan Makes Roti Canai At Local Mamak Stall 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Director James Wan is certainly a pro when it comes to making horror movies. For close to two decades now, Wan has directed and produced some of the best films in the horror genre.

But while filmmaking is no doubt his expertise, the Sarawak-born filmmaker may have just found his second calling. And that is none other than making roti canai.

TikTok

During a recent promo for his movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Wan got the opportunity to try out flipping roti canai, as seen in the TikTok clip. Despite it being his first time, the 46-year-old seemed natural, flipping the roti canais with ease.

So much so that it made the Hitz radio announcer, Anne Jacyntha wonder if this was his first attempt.

“Are you sure you haven’t done this before?” asked Anne curiously.

Next movie inspiration

Netizens in the comment section were equally impressed as Anne with Wan’s roti canai making skills. Users applauded and praised Wan for getting it right on his first try.

Others, however, were making jokes about his sudden attempt at roti canai making.

TikTok

Since he seemed to have mastered the skill, many were jokingly asking him to use roti canai as his inspiration for his next movie.

But apart from his acquisition of roti canai making, Wan has also been exploring Kuala Lumpur these past few days.

Not only has he seen the Petronas Twin Towers and Batu Caves, but the Aussie filmmaker has also finally tried durians.

TikTok

He is currently in the midst of promoting his new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in Malaysia.

The DC superhero flick, which is Wan’s second superhero flick, is set to hit local theaters tomorrow.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.