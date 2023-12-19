TRP
[Watch] “Officer Cat” In Damansara Damai Making Waves Online
[Watch] "Officer Cat" In Damansara Damai Making Waves Online

A video with a cat wearing a K9 unit vest went viral recently.

December 19, 2023

Recently, a video by a local news channel garnered much attention for something completely unrelated to the content.

In the video of the police’s K9 unit at the Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai, a cat was spotted wearing a K9 Unit vest.

While some were puzzled by the cat’s employment status, others found it cute and funny.

A Twitter user pointed out that the cat in the video was not owned by the police, but belonged to one of the residents there.

The vest that the cat was wearing can be bought through online shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

Cats in law enforcement

Although in Malaysia cats are not used in the police force, in other countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, and America, cats have been introduced to law enforcement.

They are known as the Feline Unit (F9) and are used by special forces trained to patrol, sniff, and intercept threats.

One of the detection cats of the United States’ Coast Guard (USCG) Feline Unit is named Milo, who is part of the Cat Explosive Detection Team (FEDT), as reported by Kosmo.

Singapore introduced the F9 unit to their police force last year.

According to Aetos Holdings, in addition to possessing more sensitive senses of smell, cats are also better at differentiating between a wide range of scents.

Aetos added that this implies that they may be used to detect anything, including explosive materials, people, cancer, and TB.

