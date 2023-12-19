[Watch] “Officer Cat” In Damansara Damai Making Waves Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a video by a local news channel garnered much attention for something completely unrelated to the content.

In the video of the police’s K9 unit at the Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai, a cat was spotted wearing a K9 Unit vest.

function ke unit k9 tu? nampak lebih mencurigakan ada lah pic.twitter.com/zgT8wGuFcI — AL (@ciraplaici) December 16, 2023

Betul mmg ada kucing k9 actually https://t.co/pRnpknliHe — 🌹🇲🇾 (@funnygirlw) December 17, 2023

While some were puzzled by the cat’s employment status, others found it cute and funny.

awwww kucing K9 ke? 1st time nampak kucing K9 haha cute je https://t.co/OUrHdNPvNf — ☘️ amal ☘️ (@SuppaY8n2) December 17, 2023

ini confirm masuk guna kabel — luqman (@karlbarats) December 17, 2023

Preparing resume utk kucing aku. Kucing aku terer tangkap ular dan binatang perosak rumah. — Gol D Fathul 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@MarkFathul) December 17, 2023

A Twitter user pointed out that the cat in the video was not owned by the police, but belonged to one of the residents there.

Tapi kucing ni bukan unit K9 punya. Ada owner. Tuan dia duduk apartment situ and memang saja pakaikan baju ni 😂 https://t.co/viZtG3W38t — hanilla (@memkucing) December 18, 2023

The vest that the cat was wearing can be bought through online shopping platforms such as Shopee and Lazada.

I think it's just an April's fool joke from Singapore. It's not worldwide thing. Vest tu ada jual. Klau btul, baka kucing apa lah agknya yg org guna sbb anjing k9 tu ada species dia. But anything possible kan😆 pic.twitter.com/ZzkCHACq0Q — Sky27mar (@sky27mar) December 17, 2023

Cats in law enforcement

Although in Malaysia cats are not used in the police force, in other countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, and America, cats have been introduced to law enforcement.

They are known as the Feline Unit (F9) and are used by special forces trained to patrol, sniff, and intercept threats.

One of the detection cats of the United States’ Coast Guard (USCG) Feline Unit is named Milo, who is part of the Cat Explosive Detection Team (FEDT), as reported by Kosmo.

Singapore introduced the F9 unit to their police force last year.

According to Aetos Holdings, in addition to possessing more sensitive senses of smell, cats are also better at differentiating between a wide range of scents.

Aetos added that this implies that they may be used to detect anything, including explosive materials, people, cancer, and TB.