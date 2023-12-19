[Watch] Netizens Build Own Narrative As Video Of A Car Trailing A Woman On Foot Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Things go viral easily these days and more often than not, narratives are created by social media users to fill in the blanks.

Yesterday, a video surfaced on online platforms, shot from a distance, of a grey Proton Waja moving slowly next to a woman who was walking by the side of the road.

The video was uploaded by @thesemut on Twitter.

The caption in the video seemed to suggest that driver was having a hard time trying to “pujuk” (console) the woman.

The assumption from that point was that the woman had gotten out of the car midway due to an argument and the driver was trying to coax her to get back inside.

It was also alleged that the incident had caused a congestion as cars were forced to slow down to overtake the Waja.

Kenapa masuk keje lambat?



Jalan jem bos



Ada accident ke?



Ada suami tengah pujuk isteri bos pic.twitter.com/Ip69dh9R28 — ᴀʟ ʙᴀᴅʀɪ •  (@thesemut) December 18, 2023

Many people who saw the video blamed the lady for allegedly overreacting and causing trouble for others. Some sympathised with the driver.

Salam dik klau tgh bercinta dia merajuk gini atas alasan kecik. tinggalkan dik tinggalkan 😄 perempuan cerdik tak merajuk gitu dik. Tutup salam. — . (@puterihaziqahhh) December 18, 2023

Kan lebih baik gaduh sambil duduk. Yang penat2 berjalan lepas tu menyusahkan orang lain buat apa. — ✨คthēຖค✨ (@atherays) December 18, 2023

Ape yang perempuan ni fkir ye ? Tak boleh ke kau nk merajuk kt rumah ke tmpt lain ke ? Jalan raya yg sesak jugak ko nk nyusahkn orang . Abis style ah tu dpt merajuk mcmtu ? — محمد أىمن (@aimanz39) December 18, 2023

Dah menyusahkan org belakang jemm kalau kena maki dah bergaduh lain pulak dkt situ — AyepMael 🇲🇾 (@FiLLooe) December 18, 2023

Others took the opportunity to make jokes about it.

Dah sampai simpang Telok Intan dah. — Rusty Blade (@PisauKarat) December 18, 2023

Dengar kata dia dah sampai penang bridge — Khairol.i (@khairol_i) December 18, 2023

As at press time, the true story behind the video is still not known.