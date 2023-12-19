[Watch] Netizens Build Own Narrative As Video Of A Car Trailing A Woman On Foot Goes Viral

TRP
The incident was said to have caused a traffic congestion along the road.

December 19, 2023

Things go viral easily these days and more often than not, narratives are created by social media users to fill in the blanks.

Yesterday, a video surfaced on online platforms, shot from a distance, of a grey Proton Waja moving slowly next to a woman who was walking by the side of the road.

The video was uploaded by @thesemut on Twitter.

The caption in the video seemed to suggest that driver was having a hard time trying to “pujuk” (console) the woman.

The assumption from that point was that the woman had gotten out of the car midway due to an argument and the driver was trying to coax her to get back inside.

It was also alleged that the incident had caused a congestion as cars were forced to slow down to overtake the Waja.

Many people who saw the video blamed the lady for allegedly overreacting and causing trouble for others. Some sympathised with the driver.

Others took the opportunity to make jokes about it.

As at press time, the true story behind the video is still not known.

