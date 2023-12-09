Business Owner Gets Called “Racist” After Refusing To Fulfil Kuih Order

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s normal for business owners and frontline employees to deal with and manage all sorts of customers and their demands.

However, a local business owner’s experience with a customer from Sabah took a perplexing and hilarious turn.

A Twitter user Jimin @jiminsgrlfr runs a store selling kuih-muih and she shared screenshots of the text messages between her and the said customer.

The customer allegedly wanted to order kuih-muih for her party in Sabah. Jimin told her it wouldn’t be possible to fulfil her order since her business is based in Perak.

If she attempted to deliver the food to Sabah, the food would likely arrive stale or spoiled due to the long travel. She also offered to pass on the details of some contacts in Sabah so the customer could buy from them instead.

Unfortunately, the customer responded unkindly and accused Jimin of being racist for not fulfilling her order.

The customer also claimed that Perak wasn’t far from Sabah. Jimin was left puzzled and wondered how else she could safely transport the food that far.

How am i supposed to transport all of that to ur location babe?😭 Kita ni miskin nk afford tiket. Passport pun dh lama x renew😭

Jimin reiterated that she does not view Sabahans and other races in a negative light. She added that she did not share the story as a marketing gimmick for her business, stating that she would never reveal the name of her business on her current Twitter account.

Netizens found the responses hilarious and had a good chuckle. They also wondered why the customer thought it was racist not to fulfil the order.

They were also confused when the customer believed Perak and Sabah were close together.

Meanwhile, a netizen pointed out that they successfully ordered kek lapis from Sarawak to Selangor. Jimin explained that kek lapis lasts long and she does not sell kek lapis.

She sells kuih such as seri muka and penyaram, which do not keep well as long as kek lapis.

Tak pasal2 kena label racist😂 — AwieZawawi (@AwieZawawi87) December 9, 2023

Ya Allah aku pun nak ikut nangis sekali 😭 — dyan 🍉 (@whynotdyan_) December 8, 2023

Dia punya borak Perak ke Sabah mcm KL ke Putrajaya 😭😂 — ice cole syizel 🍉 // (@syizel__) December 8, 2023

Kuih i jual bkan kek lapis je, but penyaram, seri muka and lain – lain. Kek lapis mmg tahan lama sis. Kbnyakkn kuih sy jual x kn tahan lama sbb suhu nnti. Klau nk bgi dia tahan kna tukar teknik penyedian, resepi, so kna experiment dlu bru i dpt ambil order dri luar Perak — ⁷🇵🇸! (currently not available|rest) (@jiminsgrlfr) December 9, 2023

