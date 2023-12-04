Incubus Announces 2024 Asia Tour, Malaysia Not Included

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American rock band Incubus just dropped their Asia Tour venues for next year and no, Malaysia is not on the list.

In a tweet, the band announced that they will be playing in four locations in Asia beginning 23 April.

The band, known for hit songs like Drive and Nice to Know You will kick off their 2024 Asia Tour in Jakarta at the Indoor Tennis Senayan Stadium on 23 April.

This will be followed by Manila on 25 April, Singapore on 29 April and Tokyo on 1 May.

While Malaysia is not on the list, Incubus has performed here before. They were here for their If Not Now, When Tour in 2011 and again in 2018 at the Life Centre.

They also performed in Malaysia in 2004 and 2008.

