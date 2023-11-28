[Watch] Three Women Help Man Push His MPV At Johor Traffic Light

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to cars and motorcycles, the assumption is that men know more than women. Even when cars break down, people generally expect men to help push it aside.

However, a TikTok video posted by @lelakidancers showed three women helping a man when his car broke down at a traffic light intersection in Parit Raja, Johor.

At first, it looked like the man was just waiting for the red light but then the driver’s door was open.

Before another lady arrived to assist them, two ladies were observed conversing with the male driver.

This video went viral, and it garnered over 200,000 views.

The video also went viral on Instagram once it was posted on an account known as @kongsi.viral.

Netizens have undoubtedly taken notice of it and expressed gratitude for the help, which is believed to have occurred in Parit Raja University Park in Johor.

The three ladies that pushed the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) had amazing strength and netizens applauded them in the comments section.

