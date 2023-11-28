[Watch] Batmobile Spotted Refuelling At Johor Bahru Shell Station?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There are many superheroes but some, like Batman, will always have a special place in the hearts of many (I AM BATMAN!!!)

Recently, TikTok user @din.3d posted a video of the Batmobile refuelling fuel at a Shell station in Johor Bahru.

At first glance, it may look like a real Batmobile, but in reality, it was the work of VFX (visual effects).

The video has garnered over 350,000 views since it was posted yesterday.

This is not the only video with the Batmobile as there are others which also garnered many views.

The Batmobile looks like the one that was used in the iconic Batman movie, The Dark Knight, directed by Christopher Nolan.

The VFX work looked exceptional and is almost of Hollywood grade.

Dinesh

The person behind the account is Dinesh, a 29-year-old Malaysian from Kulai, Johor. He works as a process engineer in Singapore.

Speaking to TRP, Dinesh said he started dabbling in VFX as a hobby in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, he wishes to make it as a career soon.

“Yea… last time i wanted to get into VFX full time but the setbacks were a lot… so I just continued working as a process engineer in Singapore,” he said.

Dinesh is also a Batman fan, which explains the Batmobile video. When asked about the process of making the video, he said that would depend on the complexity of the video.

The current video took him five days to complete. The other video which shows the Batmobile being driven around took him nine days to complete.

“Usually it depends on the complexity, like the Batmobile in gas station took about 5 days .. to plan and take the video, then bring back to 3D software and track and make the 3D model and lighting,” Dinesh said.

It may sound like a lot of work, but Dinesh enjoys the process.

Many found Dinesh’s video entertaining and shared their amusement in the comments section.

Batmobile of The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight’s Batmobile

The Batmobile, designed by Nolan for the Dark Knight trilogy, was a custom-made vehicle that resembled a tank more than a car.

It lacked fins and an aesthetic link to Batman’s costume, but its intimidation comes from its burly proportions, throaty engine roar, and many weapons, including machine guns, a rocket launcher, and mines.

The Tumbler retained one classic Batmobile feature: the rocket engine, now used for acceleration for jumps.

The first design was a crude model made using Play-Doh during pre-production. Although the Tumblers were driveable, the cockpit was a closed set, not the car’s actual dashboard.

Despite being driven by Batman in only two movies, the Tumbler Batmobile proved popular with car fans, and replica Tumblers are seen as status symbols by the wealthy.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.