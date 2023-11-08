“Lim Kuan Yew” Is “Ketua Menteri Singapore”, According To PAS MP

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media has been abuzz these past few days with an old claim that has resurfaced, courtesy of PAS’ Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad.

During a ceramah in Kemaman, Terengganu, the MP had resurrected an already debunked allegation, that DAP’s Lim Kit Siang is related to Malayan Communist party leader, the late Chin Peng (whose real name is Ong Boon Hua).

DAP members, including its chairman Lim Guan Eng (who is Lim Kit Siang’s son) have insisted she provide proof of the alleged family ties. As of press time, no proof has been provided.

However, what stood out even more in her ceramah was the way she tried to present her “statement of fact”.

“Lim Kuan Yew”

Siti Mastura said that Lim Kit Siang and Chin Peng are cousins. She also brought another “Lim” into the “family tree”.

“Lim Kuan Yew, siapa? Ketua Menteri Singapore. Apa hubungan dia dengan Lim Kit Siang dengan Chin Peng? Sepu? Sepupu,” Siti Mastura was seen saying in a clip of her speech that has now gone viral.

The question now is, who is Lim Kuan Yew? Perhaps he is the “Ketua Menteri” (chief minister) of Singapore in a parallel universe.

In our universe however, Singapore does not have a chief minister. They have a prime minister. And the island republic’s first prime minister was LEE Kuan Yew.

Assuming she was talking about Lee Kuan Yew but got the surname wrong, another DAP member explained that it would be impossible for Lim Kit Siang, Chin Peng and Lee Kuan Yew to be cousins.

Teo Nie Ching in a video said Chin Peng was born in Sitiawan, Perak of Hockchia descent. Lee Kuan Yew was of Hakka descent. Meanwhile, Lim Kit Siang is Hokkien, born in Johor.

“How can these three individuals be cousins?” Teo asked.

Back in 2017, Lim Kit Siang held a press conference to deny the allegation that he was related to Chin Peng.

“Ngeh Kong Him”

Moving on to yet another “history lesson from a parallel universe” courtesy of the Kepala Batas MP, she proceeded to list a few more names during her speech.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Siti Mastura was trying to imply in her speech, as she was not very direct. She hinted that “they” were replicating what we see in Singapore, here.

And today, they are not sleeping, their family members will do whatever it takes, she remarked.

Siti Mastura later listed several names of this “family” which include Teresa Kok, Anthony “Lok”, Nga Kor Ming, “Ngeh Kong Him”.

Ni semua nama Melayu ka nama Cina? Cina. Semua yang saya sebut ni wujud lagi tak dekat Malaysia? Hidup lagi tak? Hidup? Nak sebut apa? Agenda mereka satu keluarga sentiasa berjalan dan sentiasa melahirkan pengkadiran pengkadiran dalam kalangan ahli keluarga serta parti mereka. Kepala Batas MP, Siti Mastura Muhammad

So who is Ngeh Kong Him? There is no MP in the Dewan Rakyat by that name. The closest would be Beruas MP Ngeh Koo Ham. There is also no Anthony Lok in Parliament, we do however have an Anthony Loke who is also Malaysia’s Transport Minister.

Again, perhaps in a parallel universe, there is a Ngeh Kong Him and Anthony Lok.

Thursday deadline

Lim Guan Eng has given Siti Mastura until tomorrow to provide proof of her allegation, or face action.

Several DAP members had bombarded her with questions in Parliament, but she choose to ignore them. The clip makes for an entertaining watch.

What is also entertaining is Douglas Lim’s take on the whole issue.

Since my name got left out from the Lim Kit Siang – Lim Kuan Yew saga, I make one video & sibuk lah. Anyway, hari itu I nampak kedai jual Chicken Salad. So I terus marah owner sebab Salad is vegetarian. Mana boleh ada chicken?

.

.#douglaslim #lawakbodoh #kimkuanyew #nasikandar pic.twitter.com/EpwhP0OhCZ — Douglas Lim (@thedouglaslim) November 8, 2023

