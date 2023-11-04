Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Is In Kuching! Possibly Filming A Culinary Docuseries

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski might be filming for a show in Kuching, Sarawak, based on the clips he has been uploading to his Instagram Stories.

Porowski, popularly known as the Food and Wine expert on the show Queer Eye, did not disclose the show he’s filming.

However, he has shared about his upcoming show with National Geographic titled “No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.”

The show is described as an epic adventure with some friends to explore the culinary traditions and cultures around the world.

Thus, there’s a high chance that he’s in Kuching to film this particular show.

In his Instagram Stories, Porowski shared videos of the fruits and food he tried in Kuching such as sago worms, some local fruits, kuihs and pork broth noodles.

He also visited and dined in a restaurant in Chinatown. The woman behind the cashier could be heard thanking and telling Porowski that she hoped he and his team enjoyed her food.

In response, Porowski said he was sure they would. Here’s hoping that Porowski and his team will enjoy their time indulging in delicious Sarawakian food!

Screenshot of Antoni Porowski’s IG Stories.

What is Queer Eye about?

Queer Eye (2018) follows a group of advisors (collectively known as the Fab Five) as they spend a week applying their expertise to help improve someone’s life situation.

The Fab Five is comprised of Antoni Porowski (Food and Wine expert), Bobby Berk (Home Design expert), Jonathan Van Ness (Self-Grooming expert), Karamo Brown (Culture and Lifestyle expert), and Tan France (Fashion expert).

The Fab Five had also filmed a limited series in Japan in 2019.

The Emmy-winning show has been praised for its positivity and inclusivity, and the impact it had on various communities in the United States, especially the LGBT community.

Queer Eye has seven seasons so far and it’s available to stream on Netflix.

