Rod Stewart To Perform For Malaysian Fans Next March 

Prepare to rock and roll Malaysia as Rod Stewart will be performing here this coming March! As part of the Asian leg of his Live in Concert, One Last Time tour, the legendary rocker will be performing at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil on 4 March next year.

The tour is set to kick off in Malaysia before heading to Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, and Japan.

“It’s been 15 years since my last Asian tour, which is far too long. I truly cannot wait to return with a setlist of all my biggest hits and one of the most extraordinary productions of my career. It’s going to be quite a bash,” said the 78-year-old Grammy singer.

The tour thus far, has been well received among fans and critics alike. Stewart, for instance, has sold out venues in regions like North and South America, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

The tour has also been receiving rave reviews, with many calling the tour a new highlight in Stewart’s musical career.

As such, fans who are interested in watching him live can purchase the tickets via www.golive-asia.com or GoLive Ticketing App in November. The tickets are priced from RM388 to RM1,528.

Fans with Maybank accounts, however, will stand the chance to purchase the tickets first. The pre-sale will start from 9 November at 10am to 10 November at 9:59am. Meanwhile, the general sales for tickets will start at noon on 10 November.

Click here for more information about the concert and tickets!

More about the legend

Stewart first made his debut in the spotlight as a member of the English soul group, Jimmy Powell and The 5 Dimensions. Stewart was a harmonica player and vocalist.

In 1969, he then kickstarted his solo career with his debut album, An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down. But it was only in 1971 that Stewart got his breakthrough with his third studio album, Every Picture Tells a Story.

Since then, Stewart has become one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, having sold over 120 million albums worldwide.

