Malaysians Impressed! Naomi Campbell Walks For Rizman Ruzaini At Dubai Fashion Week

It was a monumental night for local designers Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil at the Dubai Fashion Week yesterday. Not only did the pair make their UAE debut with their label, but the two who run the label Rizman Ruzaini also had Naomi Campbell walk for them.

Campbell closed the show, walking hand-in-hand with the Malaysian designers. She chose a monochromatic gown with a distinctive caped silhouette and elaborate beading of the regional label.

The outfit was from the brand’s latest Spring/Summer 2024, which made its debut at the second Dubai Fashion Week. The collection is said to include lavish details, traditional Malaysian songket, and brilliant burnt orange, rose gold, and turquoise hues.

It also derived from the creators’ fascination with the Nusantara folk legend of the Naga Seri Gumum. The popular tale is said to be about a dragon who slumbers deep under the ripples of Pahang’s Tasik Chini.

The label’s sharing of the pair walking down the runway flanking Campbell on TikTok garnered much love from Malaysians.

One TikTok user remarked that they looked like a big sister taking out her two brothers for a walk.

Many congratulated them and found it surprising that Campbell modeled for them.

“I can never afford to ever to wear your clothes @rizmanruzaini but I’m really proud to watch the collection here,” said another TikTok user.

Local pride

Rizman Ruzaini

Rizman Ruzaini is among the leading fashion brands in Malaysia. The pair founded the brand while studying for their Bachelor in Fashion Design at UiTM, Shah Alam.

And even then, they shared a great passion for designing timeless clothing pieces. Hence, upon their graduation, the two decided to continue their business and fashion endeavours together. And as they say, the rest is history.

