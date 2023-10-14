[Watch] “Extra Protection” Malaysian Driver Admired For Displaying ‘P’ Stickers On All Car Windows

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia, everyone knows that the ‘P’ sticker on cars indicates that the driver has just passed their driving test and is still very green on the road.

There are also two mindsets when it comes to displaying the sticker for all road users to see.

Some prefer leaving the P sticker on to discourage other vehicles from coming near them. Meanwhile, some prefer not to have the sticker on in case other road users bully them on the road.

However, a TikTok user @jxelsprtn encountered a fellow driver who had a unique approach to displaying her ‘P’ stickers.

In the video, the driver of a red car had stuck the ‘P’ stickers at the corner of each car window, including the side windows.

It was a hilarious sight and netizens weighed in their opinions. They applauded the driver for humorously warning other vehicles away from her and said it was the best protection “move” ever.

The driver commented on the video, explaining that the stickers were placed all over the car as a heads-up to other road users that she still needed practice driving on the road.

Others admitted they did something similar when they first started driving. A netizen shared that their mother had her driving license for over 10 years but refused to remove the sticker to repel other road users from her car.

By law, new drivers are only required to display the ‘P’ stickers on the front and rear windshields.

