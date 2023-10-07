Loki Season 2 Starts As A Time Travel Adventure After The Sacred Timeline Goes Haywire [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Marvel’s Loki Season 1 ended with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kicking Loki (Tom Hiddleston) through a Time Door before killing He Who Remains aka Kang (Jonathan Majors).

In Season 2, Loki finds himself back at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) headquarters where everything has changed. The statues of He Who Remains seem to mock Loki at the TVA wherever he turns.

To make things worse, his new bud Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) didn’t seem to recognize him so Loki is back to square one. Kind of.

(L-R): Ke Huy Quan as O.B., Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

What to expect in Season 2?

Loki season 1 was a fun time and space travel story with amazing actor cameos showing the different Loki variants and Loki’s budding bromance with Agent Mobius.

Also, there was a strange romantic relationship developing between Loki and his other variant Sylvie which made the audience keep on watching to see where it goes. #SelfLove

Season 2 starts off right the bat with everything that has gone wrong in the TVA after Sylvie kills He Who Remains. The Sacred Timeline is now branching into multiverses and the TVA has to contend with all the wrongs they might have done.

While the show’s humour remains, I think the “info dump” regarding the changes happening in the TVA might overwhelm viewers who were expecting a light watch.

One of the first things that is established in the show is that Loki is time slipping, something that is not supposed to be able to happen in the TVA. When Loki time slips, he’s forcefully transported to the past, present, and future without any control.

(L-R): Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Ke Huy Quan as O.B., and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

This then introduces the viewers to a new character in the TVA called Ouroboros or OB (Ke Huy Quan) and the object called the Temporal Loom.

Stories about time travel are fine, but as shown in The Witcher Season 1, it must be executed wisely so most viewers don’t feel lost.

Things start to pick up after learning all the new things and changes at the TVA. Loki and Mobius are quickly off on a thrilling and edgy time-travel mission to look for Sylvie.

Loki as a character was interesting when he gave into his mischievous instincts and that part was what made him endearing to fans.

In the first few episodes of Season 2, Loki’s mischievous and conniving side was seemingly missing until it was let loose a little during an interrogation scene.

Hopefully, that part of Loki returns organically to the character as the series continues.

Should you watch or skip it?

Loki Season 2 still has its fun moments and the actors played their characters well.

The audience gets to see more of the other TVA employees stepping up such as Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) and Casey (Eugene Cordero).

The series is still progressing so Loki, Mobius, and the TVA still have lots to tell.

Loki Season 2 premieres exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar on 5 October 2023.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.