Jaya Grocer “Pops Up” At Sunway Pyramid

Top supermarket chain Jaya Grocer opened its new “pop-up” store at Sunway Pyramid on 1 October to give its loyal customers and mall regulars a taste of what to expect when it opens a new flagship store next year.

Jaya Grocer CEO Adelene Foo explains the pop-up store is to “mark our space” in the mall while renovations and fit-out works are on-going.

This is very much part of the Jaya Grocer service promise where we seek new and

innovative ways to delight our customers. We know our massive fit-out work is going to take months, so we’d rather give our loyal customers an immediate option to continue shopping with us in the meantime. We’re thankful for the tremendous support shown over the years resulting in Jaya Grocer attaining the leading position in Malaysia today. This is the least we can do to serve our customers while, at the same time, excite the Sunway community and regular shoppers at Pyramid. Adelene Foo, Jaya Grocer CEO

Foo added the team had great expectations for the Sunway Pyramid store when it

opens given the mall’s leading position in the city.

Senior General Manager of Sunway Pyramid Jason Chin is thrilled that Jaya Grocer is

joining the Sunway Pyramid retail scene as the brand is the top choice for imported

goods and high-quality fresh ingredients.

We’re so excited to welcome Jaya Grocer on board and especially when they have

taken the initiative to set up a ‘pop-up’ store to serve customers in the interim. Jason Chin, Senior General Manager of Sunway Pyramid

To reward Sunway Pyramid customers, Jaya Grocer is now offering special opening

promotions from 1 to 15 October for products from every category.

The “pop-up” store will have two parts, with the main one being at the blue concourse that offers groceries while the other is at the orange concourse offering Baker’s Son and imported products like from Coles of Australia.

Jaya Grocer’s new flagship store at Sunway Pyramid is expected to be fully open by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Stay tuned for more special opening promotions coming your way then! Adelene Foo, Jaya Grocer CEO

A home-grown brand, Jaya Grocer is well known for its wide range of quality fresh

ingredients and imported goods, with now over 45 outlets nationwide.

The versatile and innovative group has store formats ranging from shophouse clusters, neighbourhood malls to large city malls.

Customers get to enjoy even more value deals and discounts every month through the Jaya Grocer Membership program powered by Grab. Access to the membership

programme is available directly via the Grab mobile app.

