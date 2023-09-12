[Watch] Malaysian Chinese Boy Wows Everyone By Speaking In Fluent Tamil

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian-Chinese boy has wowed the internet with his ability to speak Tamil fluently. The boy known as Kai Kai went viral on TikTok after he appeared in his neighbour Kartik Suresh’s video.

In one of the videos, Kai Kai could be heard conversing with Kartik in fluent Tamil while they made mango lassi together.

Kai Kai suggested Kartik add apples and grapes to sweeten the drink. He also spoke to Kartik’s mother, whom he calls Amma, and asked whether there were apples at home.

Kartik previously introduced Kai Kai’s family to his 73,000 followers in 2022. Kai Kai has two older siblings but he’s the only one that seemed to be close to Kartik’s family.

Kai Kai with Kartik’s mum and he also joined the family’s Deepavali celebration. Image: Kartik Suresh/TikTok

The boy shares a close bond with Kartik’s mother because she cared for him as a nanny since he was young. He once complained to her when Kartik refused to give him snacks and sugary drinks.

Kai Kai’s bond with the family could also be seen when he joined them for a Deepavali celebration, even participating in prayers and gift exchanges.

Netizens loved seeing Kai Kai interact with Kartik’s family and said he’s lucky to have a second family who loves him. They said he was already the youngest son of Kartik’s family.

People also said they were jealous of the close relationship between the neighbours and wished they had a similar bond with theirs.

