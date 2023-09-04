[Watch] Two Men On Motorcycle Carry Groceries Home In Supermarket Trolley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two men on a motorcycle were recently seen carrying their grocery shopping in an unusual way last Thursday.

The act was caught on dashcam as both men were leaving the supermarket near USJ, Subang Jaya, and uploaded to the We Are Malaysian Facebook page.

In the video, the pillion rider held onto the trolley filled with their groceries as they rode away slowly on the motorcycle.

Netizens were amused although they were worried about the safety of the riders and other road users.

Some joked that it’s a normal phenomenon in the area and it’s what happens when shops stop giving plastic bags for free. They also praised the trolley wheel’s alignment.

Mydin joined in the fun and extolled the qualities of the Mydin trolley, noting the trolley’s good alignment and ability to travel at 25km/h.

Despite the humorous element, netizens questioned whether the items in the trolley were paid for.

Others decided to give the benefit of the doubt and believed both riders were only borrowing the trolley because they didn’t have space to carry the groceries home.

While the act of spiriting away the trolley is a dishonest act, let’s hope they returned the trolley to the supermarket in one piece.

Ciri-ciri troli MYDIN:

– tak italic

– alignment sekata

– kukuh

– tahan lasak

– boleh pergi 25km/h https://t.co/ibvhcuqE0S pic.twitter.com/tM1OloM2Zr — MYDIN (@MydinMalaysia) September 1, 2023

Kalu kt USJ , aku x heran. Dah lama benda nie jadi hahahahahah🤣🤣🤣 Casa belakang tu , perumahan belah2 depan bersepah. Dahsyat hahahahaha — Jabatan Netizen Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@jnmalaysia) September 1, 2023

Nape elok je alignment troli tu. Slalu dpt kat pasaraya mesti roda lari alignment. Nk handle punyalah payah — InS-Sud:D (@sudd_diman) August 31, 2023

