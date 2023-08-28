[Watch] 12YO Boy On Crutches Praised For His Determination To Complete 100m Race

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 12-year-old disabled boy who finished the 100m race on crutches during the Jerantut school district meet on Wednesday (23 August) has brought happy tears to netizens.

In the video, the boy, who only has one leg, hopped to the finish line during the semi-finals without giving up.

His teacher at the side encouraged and accompanied him every step of the way until he crossed the finish line.

The boy was competing in MSSD Jerantut for the Integrated Special Education Programmes (PPKI).

His mother and teacher are proud of him

Speaking to Harian Metro, the boy named Muhammad Aqil Naufal Zahiran said he has always been active in playing sports but wasn’t that good at football.

Aqil, the eldest of two siblings, said he joined the race after much encouragement from his teacher and attended four days of training before race day.

Aqil admitted he felt nervous during the race. Despite the nerves, he was determined to reach the finish line although his pants almost fell off while running.

After this race, Aqil said he might join other sports competitions in the future if given the chance.

He shared that his left leg had to be amputated in 2015 after a bacterial infection. The boy had also lost his father two years ago.

The teacher who supported him, Zulaikha Jusoh, 35, was proud of Aqil. Before the race started, she told Aqil that she was not forcing him to win. She just wanted Aqil to participate in the activity.

She decided to run alongside Aqil as a form of encouragement and didn’t expect Aqil to reach the finish line.

Aqil’a mother, Noor Hafizah Mat Desa, 36, was not able to watch him race as she was held up at work.

Luckily, Aqil’s teachers sent her pictures and videos of his race. Noor Hafizah was proud of her son and said he was her greatest motivator.

Any mother would be proud if they were in my shoes and it’s his fate, Allah has arranged it. Before this, Aqil was interested to play football and I never stopped him and tried to fulfil his wishes as long as he knows how to take care of his health because I don’t want Aqil to feel left out. Aqil’s mother, Noor Hafizah Mat Desa

Netizens congratulated the boy for his achievement and praised his good sportsmanship and determination to finish the race.

They were also touched by the teacher’s support and encouragement for the boy.

Netizens thanked the teacher while also pointing out that a good teacher like her would bring up students who would not give up easily in life.

A netizen who claimed to be a teacher on duty that day confirmed that watching them that day was a tear-jerking moment.

