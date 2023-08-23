Check Out Kate Spade’s Experiential Pop-Up At Pavilion KL This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Kate Spade is holding its Kate Spade New York Green Pop-Up at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur’s Centre Concourse on Level 2 from 22 August until Sunday, 27 August 2023, to celebrate the launch of its Fall 2023 collection, including the exclusive release of the highly-anticipated Dakota handbag assortment.

The pop-up can be easily spotted thanks to its striking Kate Spade green colour set-up which puts its new Dakota bag collection and bold clothes sporting graphic prints on the spotlight.

The Dakota handbag collection, a bold new statement piece for the modern woman, was launched to celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary.

The bright and bold colours of the Dakota handbags with its new sculpted logo hardware inspired by iconic architecture in New York City are a nod to Kate Spade’s core DNA.

Following the pop-up, the Dakota collection will be available in all Kate Spade New York stores across the nation.

After browsing the collection, guests can enjoy refreshing Kate Spade green-themed drinks and lounge on the green chairs while being accompanied by uplifting DJ beats.

Image: Kate Spade Malaysia

They can also try their hands at the Bag It game to stand a chance to win complimentary beverages.

The fun continues at the digital AI art station where guests can design captivating art pieces using an array of shapes and colours that reflect seasonal design elements.

Don’t forget to capture your OOTD at Kate Spade’s photo booth and get your customized luggage tag too!

There will be an exclusive gift with purchase and attractive deals, only available at the pop-up location.

