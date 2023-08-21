Malaysian Composer’s Song Based On Malay Proverbs A Hit At Colorado Children’s Chorale Spring 2023 Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

An electrifying performance by the Colorado Children’s Chorale conducted by Malaysian music composer and educator Dr Tracy Wong has gone viral online.

Wong, who is now based in Canada, conducted Kira!, a musical piece based on Malay proverbs commissioned by the children’s chorale and its Artistic Director Emily Crile for their Spring 2023 concert – Time to Shine.

The 3-part treble choir and percussion is a nod to Malay folk songs that merge counting and play that’s common in some childhood games while imparting sage advice.

The musical performance was further brought to life with choreography by Fairuz Fee Tauhid, a Malaysian choreographer and dance teacher.

Aside from singing the numbers one to eight in Malay, the group of students sang three proverbs in various compositions and arrangements.

It could be hard to discern what they sang at first, but netizens with amazing hearing shared that if you listen closely, you’ll hear the proverbs:

Sediakan paying sebelum hujan

Bersusah-susah dahulu, bersenang kemudian

Yang bulat tak datang bergolek, yang pipih tak datang melayang.

Over on Facebook, Wong said the Kira! musical composition can be purchased at Graphite Publishing Marketplace under the Tracy Wong Series.

The lyrics and translation of the composition are provided as well.

