Malaysians Mourn Death Of TikTok Star Kalbar The Guinea Pig

Yesterday was an uneventful day for pet owner, @at_bie, also known as Fatin Farhana Ismail, as her beloved guinea pig passed away during a TikTok live session. The guinea pig, Kalbar died on Fatin’s shoulder when she was live streaming.

According to Fatin, Kalbar had been unwell for a while. And despite numerous visits to the doctor, the odds were unfortunately stacked against Kalbar.

“Rest well up there my dear child, thank you for being my friend for almost two years, I love you in this world and the afterlife, see you there my beloved son KALBAR. Rest in peace,” wrote Fatin in her heartfelt letter.

TikTok

A few hours later, she uploaded a video of her holding Kalbar, which led many netizens to be emotional.

“I am grateful, my dear, from the time you came to me until the time you left, I’ve been by your side. Kalbar has made many people happy.

“I’ll keep this here for myself and others so that we don’t forget you Kalbar. Kalbar remains in my heart until my last breath, see you there Kalbar.”

Why the strong emotions?

As Kalbar’s passing was confirmed, many netizens mourned him in the comment section, posting thoughtful comments. Many expressed how Kalbar played a role in brightening their day.

Since the beginning of last year, Fatin garnered a strong following on TikTok for her interactions with her guinea pigs. Her content mostly revolved around the ways how one can take care of a pet guinea pig.

TikTok

But the content that sealed the pair’s claim to TikTok fame was the one she posted last October. It showed both of them having similar facial expressions when reacting to the fireworks outside their home.

In the clip, Fatin was interacting with her audience when suddenly a firework erupted outside her home. She was shocked and naturally turned to look. Unbeknownst to her, Kalbar reacted the same way.

TikTok

The reel quickly then went viral, amassing over six million views in just 24 hours as many were awed with their synchronised reactions.

And since then, many began tuning in to watch Fatin and Kalbar’s interactions online. Hence, Kalbar’s passing took a toll on many of them (including Fatin herself).

