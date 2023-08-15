Boy In China Wows Internet With His Cute Mosquito Coils Art

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Young children and teenagers, these days, often spend their time on their electronics. Many youths, in fact, naturally gravitate towards them given their accessibility and various abilities.

Hence, it has become a rare sight for parents and older individuals to see youngsters explore other avenues. Yet, one boy in China has proven that there are still many kids out there who seek fun outside technology.

In a Facebook post, the boy was seen playing with a box of mosquito coils in his home kitchen. The coils were broken but were interestingly shaped after cute cartoon characters. From a pig to a cloud, each character was shaped to express a specific emotion.

Facebook

“When you’re artistically gifted and haven’t been scolded by your mom in a while,” said the Facebook caption that came with the photos.

Many users online were impressed with the young boy’s artistic gift. In the Facebook comment section of the post, many not only applauded him but also encouraged his gift.

“Please do not punish his creativity. I will buy a box of mosquito coils and send it to him,” wrote one user.

Facebook

Another chimed in with similar remarks, “If this was my son, I would be very happy. I will buy more boxes for him to play with.”

Whereas one netizen wrote how he would prevent this from happening again, but while also encouraging the young boy to put his gift to use on different platforms.

“If my child is so talented, I will laugh and then tell him it’s not right to do so but I will cultivate his talent from then on.”

The post has since garnered over 3,700 shares and reactions on Facebook.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.