Petaling Jaya Director To Be Included Into 2023 Asian Hall Of Fame

Since being a part of Crazy Rich Asians, director Adele Lim has been making waves in Hollywood. Not only has she written an animated Disney feature, but Lim has also made her directorial debut on the big screen since.

The Petaling Jaya native is now taking things a step further as it was just announced that she has made it to the Asian Hall of Fame 2023! Lim will be among the various inductees at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles this coming October.

Lim will be joining other Asian trailblazers in the entertainment scene for the 2023 induction, including Blackpink’s Lisa, Far East Movement, Jennifer Lee, actor Ryuichi Sakamoto and many more.

Who is Adele Lim exactly?

Though Lim’s current success comes from her role in Crazy Rich Asians, the filmmaker has had a long career in Hollywood prior to it. Before landing the gig, Lin worked as a script coordinator for the 90s TV show, Xena: Warrior Princess.

She landed the job after moving to the United States for college. Upon that, she went on to work on other popular TV series such as One Tree Hill, Life Unexpected, Reign, Lethal Weapon, and Private Practice.

Only then, did she get involved in writing for her breakthrough project, Crazy Rich Asians in 2018 and Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon in 2021. And most recently, her first feature film, Joy Ride.

What is the Asian Hall of Fame?

First established in 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame serves as a platform to highlight the works and leadership of the Asian and Indigenous communities.

Various individuals from the respective communities are celebrated for their contributions to the United States and the world at large.

