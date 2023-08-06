South Korean Actor Kim Seon Ho Is Meeting KL Fans On 18 August!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Korean heartthrob Kim Seon Ho is set to stop by Malaysia for his highly anticipated fan meeting!

The 2023 Kim Seon Ho Asia Tour in Kuala Lumpur <One, Two, Three. Smile> event by PULP Live World and Happee Hour will be held at the Mega Star Arena on 18 August 2023 at 8pm.

Tickets are split into four tiers: VIP (RM888), KIM (RM688), SEON (RM488), and Ho (RM288). The online ticket sales start on 10 August at 12pm at www.ticket2u.com.my

Seonhohada, here you go! You may now check which tickets you are going for. Here's the official #KIMSEONHOinKL seat plan and fan benefits. Don't miss your chance to witness the charm of our good boy, KIM SEON HO, up close.



The actor made his screen debut in 2017 when he starred in the Kdrama series “Good Manager.”

He has also starred in the popular show “Start-Up” alongside Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Kang Han-na.

Kim further gained popularity when he starred in Netflix’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” with actress Shin Min-a.

Kim will also meet fans in Singapore on 15 September 2023 at The Star Theatre.

He has been touring Asia to meet with fans in Manila, Bangkok, Japan, Taipei, and Jakarta.

