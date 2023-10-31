3 Short Films Liven Up MyTukar’s Sixth Anniversary Celebration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone loves a good drama. But only if they’re watching it. And that’s why myTukar is ensuring that the theatrics are only happening on-screen and never in real life, in 3 digital shorts that tap into typical drama cliches with some… not so typical endings.

Look forward to a makjang Korean family drama about a son’s true love and his unaccepting mother; then switch it up with a classic Thai horror tale that will have you screaming in fear once you find out what’s really, truly hiding in plain sight in the garage; and lastly, finish it off with a Hong Kong love triangle that has you wondering if the female lead will end up choosing what’s really best for her.

By tapping into our audience’s love for drama, we disguised our ads as genre films to let them know that any drama you get from our brand is strictly advertorial. For quality used cars that are fuss-free (and drama-free!) and As Good As New, myTukar is the number one choice. Katherine Teo, Carro Regional Head of Marketing

The 3 digital shorts are the result of a multinational effort.

They were fully shot on location in Malaysia, with teams from Singapore and Malaysia working on it, as well as a native cast and crew who flew in from Thailand and South Korea.

Since its founding in 2017, myTukar has grown from a shop lot at Glenmarie and has expanded to over 2,600 registered dealerships, 10 retail centres, 23 inspection centres, 5 workshops and 2 refurbishment centres.

myTukar also achieved an impressive year-on-year revenue growth of 85% in 2022, coupled with an astounding 215% growth in their retail sector.

It’s been an absolute honour to grow together with the company and to build a marketplace powerhouse that isn’t just about buying and selling cars – but one that includes key offerings within the car ownership lifecycle, such as aftersales, insurance, financing, and extended warranties. We’ll continue to place our customer’s interests first above all and I’m excited to scale up our capabilities. Derrick Eng, myTukar CEO

Meanwhile, parent company Carro is also marking its 8th year anniversary this October. Founded in 2015, Carro has grown from a Singaporean used car

marketplace to Southeast Asia’s largest and most profitable online used car marketplace, with multiple business ancillaries in the automotive sector such as financing, insurance and aftersales.

With a record positive EBITDA of USD4 million in FY2023 and 4,500 employees across Asia-Pacific, Carro has set its sights on bigger things for the years to come, including Carro Care, a brand new aftersales business powered by Jardine Cycle and Carriage.

I take great pride in what Carro has achieved in the last 8 years and I am thankful

for our dedicated employees, loyal customers, as well as our investors and collaborative partners who have taken us to these milestones. I am looking forward to many more good years as we contribute to even more sustainable, safe and accessible mobility solutions for all. Aaron Tan, Group Co-Founder and CEO

Join the celebrations with offers for myTukar Certified car buyers

To mark their anniversary, Carro and myTukar are throwing big promotions for customers around the region, specifically in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

In Malaysia, myTukar is giving away 6 of the latest iPhone 15 (128 GB) models worth RM4,399 to 6 customers.

All they have to do is buy a myTukar Certified car to be eligible for the draw. The offer is valid for a limited time till 30 November, Terms and Conditions apply.

To watch the digital shorts, visit myTukar’s YouTube Channel or Instagram.

For more information about the promotions, visit myTukar.com.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.