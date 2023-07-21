Heineken Malaysia Is Celebrating Its 150th Anniversary With A Bang! 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Heineken Malaysia is celebrating its 150th anniversary and it wants you to come along for the ride! Heineken is, in fact, collaborating with three prominent figures to bring you extraordinary activations and limited edition merchandise this year.

Since Heineken has connected people through good times for 150 years, it is only fitting that the company expand its ways of celebrating its brand.

"Whether it's drinking Heineken over ice or unintentionally misspelling our brand's name in the most creative of ways – Heineken has become a global icon, bringing us all together one way or another," Heineken's Marketing Director, Willemijn Sneep.

“Whether it’s drinking Heineken over ice or unintentionally misspelling our brand’s name in the most creative of ways – Heineken has become a global icon, bringing us all together one way or another,” Heineken’s Marketing Director, Willemijn Sneep.

Thus, Heineken is starting off its good times collaboration series with the Good Vibes Festival this Friday evening! Heineken is excited to observe Good Vibes Festival’s 10th anniversary while toasting to its own milestone.

Party goers can look forward to an unforgettable experience at Starclub @ Good Vibes Festival as Heineken is bringing a diverse set of DJs.

From Nakadia who will transport you to the energetic ‘Berlin Techno’ scene to Jay Hardway who will bring that explosive ‘Amsterdam Big Room’ beat, concert goers can get ready for the time of their lives!

Along with that, concert goers can also expect other attractions at the Starclub @ Good Vibes Festival. For one, various homegrown brands are expected to be there.

Content creator Jane Chuck, for instance, will unveil an ultra-exclusive Heineken 150 limited edition collection with her fashion label Motherchuckers.

Darkroom8 will also be introducing its limited edition Heineken 150 x Darkroom 8 reusable film camera. This will be accompanied with a very special beer filter.

For more information, visit the Heineken 150 Anniversary campaign’s page. Heineken and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Heineken advocates responsible consumption. When you drive, never drink. Please #EnjoyResponsibly.

