Spot Barbie Land This July In KL & PJ

Greta Gerwig’s new Barbie movie is making the world go crazy pink. Not only are we excited to see the real doll being brought to life, but we’re also excited to see Barbie Land.

The props and setting of the movie in Barbie Land include all things pink from dollhouses and cars to outfits and accessories.

Fun Fact: Did you know that the Barbie movie caused a worldwide shortage of the fluorescent pink colour from a paint company?

There was so much pink used in set construction that it led to an international shortage of the fluorescent shade made by the paint company Rosco. No wonder the world ran out of pink!

Most girls would dream of having the full set Barbie dollhouse and play pretend in Barbie Land. Even we grown-ups get excited too when we hear about Barbie Land, right?

But hey, thanks to the movie’s full-blown worldwide marketing, Barbie Land is available in Malaysia too! Even Margot Robbie herself promoted it!

Pink Barbie Land in three malls

Spot all things Barbie this July in Kuala Lumpur & Petaling Jaya.

You can find the Barbie installations in three malls in KL and PJ which are:

Pavilion KL – Now until 31 July

Sunway Pyramid – Now until 31 July

Lalaport – 18 July until 31 July

They probably won’t feature the whole Barbie doll house but they do have cars, a Barbie packaging box and other installations too.

How would you notice it? Oh come on, if the carpet is hot pink, then you’re already there.

Here are some of the pictures for the Pavilion KL Barbie Land installation, taken by the public.

So go check out Barbie Land and take awesome OOTD while you’re at it! They only last till the end of July so don’t miss your chance!

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

The Barbie movie is set to hit cinemas this 20 July. Check out the movie trailer here:

