1Utama’s Body Temp Scanners Turned Into TeetBots

Body temperature scanners and monitors were present everywhere during the pandemic. These devices were usually seen prominently at mall entrances and shop fronts wherever we went.

However, have you wondered what happened to these devices once the Covid scare wore off?

Over at One Utama Shopping Centre, you might spot two familiar-looking robots simply because they are creatively constructed out of body temperature scanners.

The creations, aptly named TeetBots, are part of the mall’s Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) effort to promote recycling.

Inilah Nasib Mesin Pengimbas Suhu Kepala Selepas Pandemik https://t.co/yiWs9y42NF pic.twitter.com/pNRJnTuUiK — Amanz (@amanz) July 12, 2023

It could be said that both TeetBots serve as “museum” exhibits to mark the bittersweet memories of our time in the pandemic years and also spark meaningful conversations around our experiences.

The TeetBots also help to turn the bittersweet memories into something much more cheerful with a focus on the future.

If you plan to take a selfie with TeetBots, head over to the children’s park Next Gen in the mall’s new wing to look for them.

