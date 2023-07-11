Suria KLCC Presents First-Ever “Picnic In The Park” Experience

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Suria KLCC, Malaysia’s iconic experiential shopping destination, is delighted to announce its inaugural “Picnic in the Park” Experience that will take place within the lush urban enclave of KLCC Park.

Exclusive to shoppers of Suria KLCC, this one-of-a-kind event will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 7 and 16 July 2023.

Shoppers spending RM1,000 and above in two receipts from 30 June to 9 July 2023, will have the opportunity to redeem an exclusive “Picnic in the Park” Experience for four people.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the PETRONAS Twin Towers and the mesmerising musical fountains of KLCC Lake Symphony, this splendid experience rewards shoppers with an enviable outdoor retreat.

Guests will be delighted by a beautifully curated picnic set-up, providing guests with a relaxing and picture-perfect atmosphere with plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

The exclusive and intimate “Picnic in the Park” event is limited to 50 groups of four people per day. “Picnic in the Park” guests will be serenaded by members of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

The “Picnic in the Park” Experience treats shoppers with a luxurious picnic set-up, complete with a picnic tent, mat, and décor. Each group receives a picnic basket with a delectable dinner for four, curated by Burger & Lobster. Attendees will also enjoy the delightfully refreshing Whittard of Chelsea iced tea. Guests may also satisfy their sweet tooth with cotton candy and popcorn from dedicated booths.

Truly a feast for the senses, guests can also immerse themselves in captivating

scents of paradise at the Bath & Body Works booth. Our guests can preserve the

unforgettable evening by capturing whimsical moments at the Hot Air Balloon

Photobooth. Additionally, there will also be plenty of amusements, including the opportunity to interact with the playful Motion-Sensor Dancing Flower.

Attendees will also receive goodies such as mini hand-held fans, mosquito repellent, sunscreen, and bubble wands.

Adding to the excitement, registered shoppers will have the opportunity to participate in a lucky draw. Prizes up for grabs include Burger & Lobster cash vouchers worth RM600 per set, Bath & Body Works gift sets, Whittard of Chelsea gift hampers, as well as home devices courtesy of Remax.

This soirée is made possible through a collaboration with esteemed partners: Burger & Lobster, Bath & Body Works, Whittard of Chelsea, Remax, Guardian, and Toys “R” Us.

At the end of the evening, the “Picnic in the Park” Experience will culminate with the breathtaking display of the Lake Symphony Fountain Show.

We are excited to stage our first Suria KLCC ‘Picnic in the Park’ Experience. This picnic event allows guests to fully appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds the Esplanade and KLCC Park. We say to our shoppers that we want to provide them with ‘Always Something New’ when they visit us, this event does exactly that and expresses our gratitude to them by offering them a truly distinctive experience at Suria KLCC. Ultimately, this event is set to be an extraordinary affair that one simply shouldn’t miss! Andrew Brien, Executive Director and CEO of Suria KLCC Sdn Bhd

