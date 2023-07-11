KL Tower To Host Grand Fashion Show This September!

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

A grand record-breaking fashion show called the Tower Fashion Eleganza Kuala Lumpur 2023 (TFEKL23) will be held on 9 September 2023 at the KL Tower Sky Deck, which is 300m above ground level.

This event is in conjunction with World Skyscrapers Day as KL Tower is also the tallest communications tower in Southeast Asia and the seventh tallest in the world.

Highest fashion show in Malaysia

If all goes according to plan, this runway show will actually be the highest fashion show ever actualized and successfully carried out in Malaysia, confirmed by the CEO of Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR), Jwan Heah.

Located atop Bukit Nanas (one of the oldest permanent forest reserves in Malaysia) at a height of 421 meters, KL Tower is the only tower in the world located within a forest. This will definitely add more fascination and meaning to the record-breaking fashion show.

15 designers and 75 models

The TFEKL23 will showcase the works of 15 top-notch Malaysian designers including Radzuan Radziwill, Carven Ong, Bon Zainal, Fizi Woo, Rasta Rashid, Kalima, Leslie Variyan and more names to be announced soon.

Paraded by 75 of the country’s most sought-after models, the fashion designs will feature the designers’ collection that combines various elements which include modern, traditional, stylish, innovative and of course, elegance of the highest order.

Broadcasted live on TV

Organised by both Bon Fashion Legacy and Nuunaa Management, this showcase will be the first show ever to be shown live on TV by several RTM channels and media platforms.

At the press conference on 4 July, Bon Zainal Harun, Founder and Director of Bon Fashion Legacy and TFEKL23 said, “I am extremely thrilled by this massive collaboration effort put in by so many significant entities especially Menara Kuala Lumpur, RTM, Tourism Malaysia, DBKL and KL Hop On Hop Off”.

When I first talked about this fashion show, some said I was crazy but it’s precisely that fact that lured me to the idea.



I am thankful to our collaborators and together with the team I have now, I strongly believe that TFEKL23 will take off victoriously”. Bon Zainal Harun, Founder and Director of Bon Fashion Legacy and TFEKL23

(Credit: TFEKL2023)

Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin will also be gracing this historical event as it coincides with the celebration of Hari Malaysia.

Besides that, Datuk Abdul Hamid Shaikh Abdul Razak Shaikh, Managing Director of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn. Bhd. conveyed, “On behalf of KL Tower, I hope that this will be an annual event as it will favourably profile this world-renowned structure and attract more local and foreign tourists. Moreover, our collaboration with TFEKL23 correspondingly signals our support towards the thriving Malaysian fashion industry”.

The show is also looking for models to walk the runway. Click here for more info about the model casting.

To know more about TFEKL23 and their updates, follow them on Instagram.

