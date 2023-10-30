What Does the Slogan ‘From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free’ Mean?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recent Israeli airstrikes targeting Palestinian civilians have caused over 7,703 casualties (as of 29 October), drawing global condemnation.

Irrespective of nationality or religion, worldwide audiences vehemently denounce the inhumane actions of the Zionist regime in Palestine.

From Malaysia to the Middle East and Western nations, the slogan ‘From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free’ reverberates as an emblem of support for Palestine.

Understanding the Slogan

This slogan, frequently heard at rallies and shared on social media, carries a deeper significance.

In a TikTok video by Ustaz Izmir Fareez (@sinar_my), the true meaning of the slogan is explained during an interview with Sinar FM radio hosts.

The slogan is a political statement for Palestine, denoting the region’s real territory.

If you look at the map of Palestine, on the right side is the Jordan River. On the left is the Mediterranean Sea. So, in the words ‘From The River To The Sea,’ it refers to the area from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, which belongs to Palestine. Ustaz Izmir Fareez

The preacher also delves into the history of Palestine, detailing the era when it was part of a larger entity called “Greater Syria” or “Syam,” including regions like Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.

He explains that after the Ottoman Empire’s collapse in 1924, British colonialism partitioned the Syam region.

In 1948, Palestine came under Israeli control, and Israel gradually extended its dominion, a situation that persists to this day.

The slogan ‘From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free’ symbolises the reclamation of Palestinian land annexed by Israel for 75 years since 1948.

Malaysia’s Solidarity with Palestine

Malaysians, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, express solidarity with the Palestinian cause, notably through recent peaceful demonstrations in Kuala Lumpur.

Source: @anwaribrahim_my / Instagram

These protests have garnered widespread support, transcending age, ethnicity, and religion.

In addition to physical gatherings, virtual protests on platforms like Roblox have seen significant participation.

Though conducted online, these virtual demonstrations have been lauded for their Palestinian flag displays and the resounding cry of ‘Allahuakbar.’

The surrounding areas are adorned with Palestinian flags and banners hanging from lampposts, declaring ‘Solidarity for Palestine’ (Solidariti Untukmu Palestin).

