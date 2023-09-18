Planning an Overseas Trip? Here Are Ways You Can Go Cashless And Stay Safe 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to preparing for a trip, financial arrangements are paramount. However, international travel often involves dealing with foreign currencies, which can be cumbersome.

Some individuals opt to exchange their currency before departure to make shopping abroad more convenient.

But did you know that you can make cashless payments while abroad? It’s more straightforward than you might think!

4 Types of Cards for Cashless Payments During International Travel

A Facebook user named Muaz Aziz shared his experiences using various types of cards during trips to countries in ASEAN and Europe. He noted that many of these countries primarily rely on cashless payment methods.

Here are some card options he has used:

#1. Credit Cards

Credit cards are essential when travelling abroad, especially for renting a car. Most car rental companies require a credit card for deposit payments.

#2. BigPay Card

Muaz mentioned that he was a fan of the BigPay card and frequently used it during his overseas travels. However, changes in fees and currency exchange rates prompted him to explore other card options.

#3. MAE Card

While the MAE card may look appealing, it reportedly faces challenges overseas due to frequent service issues with Maybank. Additionally, its currency exchange fees are higher. Nevertheless, it remains relevant for use in Malaysia.

#4. WISE Card

The WISE card is known for its user-friendliness and various benefits, ensuring secure and reliable international transactions. It functions like a debit card, allowing spending only when there is a balance on the card.

Users can also make two free ATM withdrawals per month, up to a maximum of RM1,000 per transaction. In terms of security, WISE allows users to freeze or unfreeze their accounts in case of any unforeseen incidents. Moreover, WISE provides three virtual cards for travel use, which can be deleted upon returning to the home country.

Limitations of the WISE Card

However, it’s worth noting that the WISE card does not support physical top-ups or offline value-added services. Adding value to the card can only be done online through the WISE app. Additionally, credit cards cannot be used for top-ups.

If you plan to apply for a WISE card, make sure to do it well in advance, as the card delivery may take at least two weeks.

With a debit card like WISE, making payments abroad becomes hassle-free, eliminating the need to carry large amounts of cash in your wallet.

We hope this information is beneficial to all travelers!

