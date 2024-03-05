Pick Up An Extra Skill While Waiting For SPM Results, Says Lecturer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In this competitive world, being multi-skilled will come in handy when times get tough or when opportunities are scarce.

Malaysian lecturer Ridzuan Khalid took to social media to advise parents to send their kids for short courses at community colleges to pick up new skills or survival skills such as learning to cut hair before entering universities.

“I’m not asking for them to take this up full time. I’m saying join the weekend short courses,” Ridzuan said.

This message was shared in a video on @sirladang’s TikTok account.

According to Ridzuan, these additional skill sets can be helpful for students to earn extra pocket money during their tertiary studies.

He also said that these skills can become helpful in times like the pandemic where many people lost their jobs and had to find new avenues to earn a living.

“Mom is good at cooking, learn cooking from your mother. Brother is good in cutting hair, learn the skill from your

brother,” Rizduan said.

He also pointed out how people during the pandemic used these skills to open their businesses and are successful now.

#kolejkomuniti #lecturerlife ♬ Instrument Sholawat Sedih – INDRAGE @sirladang Saya tak suruh belajar full time. Saya suruh join short course hujung minggu. Dari cuti takde buat apa kat rumah. Banyak kursus untuk remaja even budak sekolah rendah pun datang belajar. Dari kecik diorang dah boleh develop minat. Kita boleh tau skill apa yang diorang nak. Aku post jugak video ni walaupun nanti akan ada yang kecam “ko single diam la…ko bukan ada anak”. Yelah! Ko je ada anak. Salam gaji 1500! #sirladang

Survival Skills

As mentioned, learning a new skill can be helpful in tough times and can be useful to generate extra income.

According to an article by the Corporate Finance Institute, industries continue to evolve and competition for jobs is getting aggressive as well.

Thus, learning a new skill allows one to evolve according to the current times and also opens new opportunities in one’s career and also for new careers.

Other than the benefits that have been mentioned above, learning a new skill can also help someone mentally and physically.

According to an article by Forbes, acquiring a new talent can be a wonderful source of pride, and one of the biggest motivators is the satisfaction that comes from doing something well.

Effective learning requires persistent effort, which is inspiring in and of itself. You’ll be more driven to keep going as you approach mastery. Once you’ve mastered one talent, continue learning and pick up more.

People’s reaction

Ridzuan video was also shared on Twitter. Many who saw the video agreed with him.

A Twitter user said that while waiting for the official letter from universities, she and her siblings were sent to Giatmara after their SPM by her dad.

“I took a computer course. The benefits? When I was on campus, the ICT skills & knowledge became a business,” she said.

Aku 6 beradik semua bapa wajibkan masuk GIATMARA lepas SPM sementara tunggu panggilan U. Aku ambil kursus komputer. Benefitnya?

Time di kampus, skill & knowledge ICT tu jadi biz. Ambil upah format laptop, printing, buat slide, sewa komputer segala2 la.



Skill Is Money 😎 https://t.co/UctDJV41iB — Dayang Fazal 🇲🇾 (@dayang_fazal) March 5, 2024

Another also agreed with Ridzuan, as her husband also went to Giatmara and learned sewing and used this skill to make money as well.

“For one bag he makes RM400, wow. He said why do you have to work in an office for 8 hours for RM100 if you can sew two hours for one bag and make RM400,” the netizen said.

AKU SANGAT SETUJU BAB NI. Mcm laki aku masuk giatmara belajar jahit. Nok 1 beg dia buat rm400 woi. Dia kata nape kena kerja opis 8jam rm100 kalau bole jahit 2jam 1 beg rm400 😩😩, 1 hari he can get 1k

&thats why now dia suruh i sulam & crochet on the same time. 🙈 berbaloiiiii https://t.co/aKgYzzNbro — ฟาเทน (@___fffatenxyz) March 5, 2024

My dad sent my elder sisters to English class after their SPM, the rest of us younger sibs went during primary school, and I took translation cert after my degree. https://t.co/2yqmG48x03 — Nisa (@nrhanish) March 5, 2024

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.