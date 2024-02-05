Bon Estates Celebrates Dragon’s Tale Ahead Of Chinese New Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Developers of Bon Kiara in Mont Kiara, Bon Estates hosted an exclusive pre-Chinese New Year open house event on 28 January 2024 to celebrate the onset of the auspicious Year of the Dragon.

The event was a resounding success, heralding the unveiling of Bon Estates’ latest venture in the Klang Valley.

To commence the festivities, Bon Estates tantalized guests with a sneak peek of their

maiden landed property project in the Klang Valley.

This marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind venture for Bon Estates in the region.

To solidify this momentous occasion, Bon Estates entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Zhuojian Associates.

The signing ceremony, graced by Goh Soo Sing, Founder and Group CEO of The Bon Group, and Danny Choong, Co-Founder of Zhuojian Associates,

foreshadows an exciting new chapter in luxury residential development.

While specific details about the project are yet to be disclosed, guests were treated to an exclusive one-minute teaser showcasing the project location, leaving anticipation high for this upcoming addition to Bon Estates’ portfolio.

To add an artistic touch to the celebration, Bon Estates collaborated with renowned calligraphy artist Jameson Yap.

Guests were presented with a limited edition red packet featuring Yap’s intricate designs.

A live calligraphy show further enthralled the audience as Yap showcased his signature river stroke while writing Chang He Ji Tuan, Bon Estates’ Chinese name.

The festive atmosphere continued with a traditional lou sang session, accompanied by exhilarating Dragon and Lion dance performances.

Guests also enjoyed enriching activities including photo opportunities with the God of Fortune, tarot card readings, mesmerizing Guzheng performances, and more.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.